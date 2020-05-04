ENGLISH

    Samsung Smartphones With Quad Cameras To Launch In India

    By
    |

    Samsung with a market share of 18.9 % has slipped to the third place in terms of smartphones' shipment in the first quarter of 2020 in India. Xiaomi shipped roughly 10.3 million smartphones and retained the number one spot with 30.6 %, whereas Vivo stands at the second spot with 19.9 %. Things might change in the second quarter as Samsung is planning to launch several new smartphones for the masses.

    Samsung Smartphones With Quad Cameras To Launch In India
     

    The Korean tech giant will unveil at least four new A-series smartphones featuring quad-lens camera setups, big and vibrant AMOLED displays and big battery cells. Let's have a detailed look on what Samsung has in store for Indian consumers in the coming months.

    Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 12MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

    Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A21
     

    Samsung Galaxy A21

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display
    • Octa-Core processor
    • 3GB RAM, 32 GB Internal Storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • 16MP (primary) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (depth) + 2MP(macro)
    • 13MP front camera
    • Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh (typical) battery
    Samsung Galaxy A31

    Samsung Galaxy A31

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz
    • 6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 10 with One UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery

    Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
