Samsung Smartphones With Quad Cameras To Launch In India

Samsung with a market share of 18.9 % has slipped to the third place in terms of smartphones' shipment in the first quarter of 2020 in India. Xiaomi shipped roughly 10.3 million smartphones and retained the number one spot with 30.6 %, whereas Vivo stands at the second spot with 19.9 %. Things might change in the second quarter as Samsung is planning to launch several new smartphones for the masses.

The Korean tech giant will unveil at least four new A-series smartphones featuring quad-lens camera setups, big and vibrant AMOLED displays and big battery cells. Let's have a detailed look on what Samsung has in store for Indian consumers in the coming months. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Key Specs 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 12MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 980 8nm processor with Mali-G76 MP5GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP macro camera

32MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A21 Key Specs 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display

Octa-Core processor

3GB RAM, 32 GB Internal Storage, Micro SD slot (Up to 512GB)

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

16MP (primary) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (depth) + 2MP(macro)

13MP front camera

Rear Fingerprint sensor, Face Recognition

4G VoLTE

4,000mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A31 Key Specs 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768) (2x Cortex-A75 @ 2.0 GHz

6x Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz) 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G52 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 10 with One UI 2.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

