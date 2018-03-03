Cheapest 4G smartphones with 5inch display to buy in India

Today, 4G compatibility has been one of the important features that people look for in a smartphone. As such, most of the smartphone brands in the country have now revised their strategy to offer high-speed internet even on budget models.
Apart from 4G, 5 inch display on a mobile phone is considered pretty ideal by a lot of people too. While display are getting bigger and bigger, small screen size do make it easy to use the phone single handedly.
While Apple has stuck with smaller displays on the iPhone, there are a lot of Android smartphones that have also come up with a 5 inch display phones.
SEE ALSO: Buying Guide: Best smartphones you can buy in India
Thus today, we have put together a list of the cheapest 4G smartphones with 5-inch display to buy in India. These include the top Android phones available in India from reputable manufacturers like Xiaomi, Nokia and Panasonic amongst others.
All of these phones support 4G networks running in India. Further with features like 2GB/3GB RAM and capable processors, they should offer you decent performance for the asking price. Read on below to find out more.
Xiaomi Redmi 5A
Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi 5A
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum
Nokia 2
Best Price of Nokia 2
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
10.or E
Best Price of 10.or E
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo.
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3930 (minimum) battery
Panasonic P100
Best Price of Panasonic P100
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB /2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 2200mAh battery
InFocus A2
Best Price of InFocus A2
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor with Mali-400 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2400mAh battery
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Best Price of Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Key Specs
- 5 inch HD Display
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- 2300 mAh Battery
Intex Aqua Jewel 2
Best Price of Intex Aqua Jewel 2
Key Specs
- 5 Inch HD TN Display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core SC9832A Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual Micro SIM
- 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- Expandable Up To 32GB
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 4.0/GPS/AGPS/FM Radio
- 2500mAh Battery
10.or D
Best Price of 10.or D
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3550mAh (typical) / 3500mAh (minimum)
Videocon Metal Pro 2
Best Price of Videocon Metal Pro 2
Key Specs
- 5 inch HD Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 2000 mAh Battery
Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2
Best Price of Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD full-laminated 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Gizbot Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews. Subscribe to Gizbot.