Cheapest 4G smartphones with 5inch display to buy in India

Today, 4G compatibility has been one of the important features that people look for in a smartphone. As such, most of the smartphone brands in the country have now revised their strategy to offer high-speed internet even on budget models.

Apart from 4G, 5 inch display on a mobile phone is considered pretty ideal by a lot of people too. While display are getting bigger and bigger, small screen size do make it easy to use the phone single handedly.

While Apple has stuck with smaller displays on the iPhone, there are a lot of Android smartphones that have also come up with a 5 inch display phones.

Thus today, we have put together a list of the cheapest 4G smartphones with 5-inch display to buy in India. These include the top Android phones available in India from reputable manufacturers like Xiaomi, Nokia and Panasonic amongst others.

All of these phones support 4G networks running in India. Further with features like 2GB/3GB RAM and capable processors, they should offer you decent performance for the asking price. Read on below to find out more.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery

Nokia 2

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD LTPS LCD In-Cell Touch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.3 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 212 Mobile Platform with Adreno 304 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS, upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery

10.or E

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo.

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

4000mAh (typical) / 3930 (minimum) battery

Panasonic P100

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB /2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

2200mAh battery

InFocus A2

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor with Mali-400 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2400mAh battery

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

Key Specs

5 inch HD Display

1 GB RAM

8 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 32 GB

5MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

2300 mAh Battery

Intex Aqua Jewel 2

Key Specs

5 Inch HD TN Display

1.3GHz Quad-Core SC9832A Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual Micro SIM

8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

Expandable Up To 32GB

4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 4.0/GPS/AGPS/FM Radio

2500mAh Battery

10.or D

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3550mAh (typical) / 3500mAh (minimum) battery

Videocon Metal Pro 2

Key Specs

5 inch HD Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

13MP Rear Camera

2000 mAh Battery

Karbonn Titanium Jumbo 2

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) HD full-laminated 2.5D curved glass display

1.3 GHz quad-core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with Flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

