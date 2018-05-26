Week 21, 2018 launch round-up: HTC U12+, Galaxy J8, J6, S Lite, Honor 7A, 7C, LG Q7, Q7+ and more

Related Articles
Last week, we came across notable smartphone launches in the Indian market. Samsung launched the Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A+ smartphones to the country. These Samsung phones are priced between Rs. 13,990 and Rs. 25,990. These were followed by the Honor 7A and Honor 7C smartphones with affordable price tags.
Even Micromax announced the launch of the Bharat Go (Android Oreo Go Edition) smartphone in the country. This smartphone will compete against the likes of other such Android Go smartphones such as the Nokia 1 and Lava Z50. It came along with an Airtel cashback offer, which takes it pricing down to Rs. 2,399.
Besides these, there were announcements from LG and HTC too. LG launched the Q7 and Q7+ while HTC took the wraps off its flagship smartphone - the HTC U12+. We have come up with a list of all the smartphones launched last week. Take a look at the same to stay updated.
Vivo Y83
- 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Vivo Z1
- 6.257-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Wide 3
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.6 GHz octa-Core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 400GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3300mAh battery
Vivo V9 Blue 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia limited edition
- 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
- 24MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3260mAh battery
iVooMi i2
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM ( nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
HTC U12+
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with HDR10, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP HTC UltraPixel 4 rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP + 8MP dual front-facing cameras
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Mobiistar CQ
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.75D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Mobiistar XQ Dual
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Asahi Dragontrail 2.5D Glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 13 MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Comio X1 Note
- 6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.45GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT8735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear cameras and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2900mAh battery
Micromax Bharat GO
- 4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display
- 1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition
- Dual SIM
- 5 MP rear cameras with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J4 (SM-J400)
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Honor 7A
- 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Honor 7C
- 5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
LG Q7, Q7+ and Q7α
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display
- 1.5GHz Octa-core / 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (Q7 and Q7α) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (Q7+)
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP (Q7+) / 13MP (Q7 and Q7α) rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP / 5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy S Lite Luxury Edition (SM-G8750)
- 5.8-inch FHD+ (2220×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging
Vivo X21
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- xpandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS
- 3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A6
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A6+
- 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 24MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture, LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J6
- 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J8
- 6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery