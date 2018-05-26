Week 21, 2018 launch round-up: HTC U12+, Galaxy J8, J6, S Lite, Honor 7A, 7C, LG Q7, Q7+ and more

Last week, we came across notable smartphone launches in the Indian market. Samsung launched the Galaxy J6, Galaxy J8, Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A+ smartphones to the country. These Samsung phones are priced between Rs. 13,990 and Rs. 25,990. These were followed by the Honor 7A and Honor 7C smartphones with affordable price tags.

SEE ALSO: Top 10 smartphones with snapdragon 835 processor you can buy in India

Even Micromax announced the launch of the Bharat Go (Android Oreo Go Edition) smartphone in the country. This smartphone will compete against the likes of other such Android Go smartphones such as the Nokia 1 and Lava Z50. It came along with an Airtel cashback offer, which takes it pricing down to Rs. 2,399.

SEE ALSO: Best high-end Android Oreo smartphones to buy in India

Besides these, there were announcements from LG and HTC too. LG launched the Q7 and Q7+ while HTC took the wraps off its flagship smartphone - the HTC U12+. We have come up with a list of all the smartphones launched last week. Take a look at the same to stay updated.

Vivo Y83 Key specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Vivo Z1 Key specs

6.257-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

12MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Wide 3 Key specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.6 GHz octa-Core processor

2GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 400GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3300mAh battery Vivo V9 Blue 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia limited edition Key specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery iVooMi i2 Key specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM ( nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, secondary 2MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery HTC U12+ Key specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Super LCD 6 display with HDR10, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with HTC Sense UI

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP HTC UltraPixel 4 rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP + 8MP dual front-facing cameras

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Mobiistar CQ Key specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.75D curved glass display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Mobiistar XQ Dual Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Asahi Dragontrail 2.5D Glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

13 MP front-facing camera and secondary 8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Comio X1 Note Key specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D Curved Glass display

1.45GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT8735 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear cameras and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2900mAh battery Micromax Bharat GO Key specs

4.5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA display

1.1GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737M with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) Go Edition

Dual SIM

5 MP rear cameras with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J4 (SM-J400) Key specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Honor 7A Key specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Honor 7C Key specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery LG Q7, Q7+ and Q7α Key specs

5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display

1.5GHz Octa-core / 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor

3GB RAM with 32GB storage (Q7 and Q7α) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (Q7+)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP (Q7+) / 13MP (Q7 and Q7α) rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

8MP / 5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy S Lite Luxury Edition (SM-G8750) Key specs

5.8-inch FHD+ (2220×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging Vivo X21 Key specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal memory

xpandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

12MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

3200mAh (typical) battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A6 Key specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A6+ Key specs

6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera with f/1.9 aperture

24MP front-facing camera with f/1.9 aperture, LED flash

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J6 Key specs

5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J8 Key specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/1.9 aperture

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery