Mobiistar CQ and XQ Dual launched for Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 7,999

Mobiistar, a Vietnamese smartphone brand has entered the Indian market with the launch of two new phones. The company has come up with the Mobiistar CQ and XQ Dual smartphones. These are the first phones to be launched by the brand in India. Both are budget smartphones running Android 7.1.2 Nougat topped with Star OS and have dual 4G VoLTE support too.

The Mobiistar CQ and XQ Dual are priced at Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 7,999. These smartphones will be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart. The sale of the new Mobiistar smartphones will debut on May 30 at 12 PM. Flipkart offers complete mobile protection at just Rs. 99 and exchange guarantee of Rs. 1,000 on any smartphone. Also, there is Rs. 2,200 instant cashback from Reliance Jio on recharging for Rs. 198 or Rs. 299.

Mobiistar CQ

This smartphone comes in Black and Gold color options. It comes fitted with a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The device is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. It has dedicated dual SIM card slots and a dedicated microSD card slot. The imaging aspects comprise of an 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 13MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The whole package is powered by a 3020mAh battery with smart power saving feature.

Mobiistar XQ Dual

This device priced at Rs. 7,999 flaunts a metal unibody design. The smartphone bestows a 5.5-inch FHD display with 1080p resolution. Under its hood, there operates a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC. This processor is teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space expandable up to 128GB.

There is a dual-camera setup at the front with a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor along with 120-degree wide-angle view. The rear camera is a 13MP sensor with 5P lens and f/2.0 aperture. This smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is powered by a 3000mAh battery.

The budget smartphone market in India is already crowded with many domestic and global makers launching new devices every now and then. Having said that, these new offerings from Mobiistar should have an upper hand in some way to compete against the likes of Xiaomi, Micromax and other budget smartphone makers.