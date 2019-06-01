Week 22, 2019 launch roundup: Moto Z4, Redmi K20 Pro, OPPO Reno Zoom, Redmi 7A and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

The week number 22, 2019 has so far come out to be surprising due to a couple of newly launched devices and gadgets. The entire summary has been mentioned as an index at the bottom of the story. Surprisingly, a few wares of the last week also add up to the list. These products will greatly leave you admired.

The devices in the listed sport a primary rear sensor of a 48MP that offers the best photography scenario. They sport HDR imaging, which adds a plus factor to the snapped images. Some of the handsets are backed with up to a massive 5000 mAh battery which refills up to the brim due to the onboard presence of quick charging technology.

The gadgets also will offer the same remarkable experience as that of handsets. You can see an iPod from Apple which sports 7th gen Home button, offering 7th generation based robust performance. The backpack from Mi can also be looked which comes with IPX4 waterproof coating and a secret anti-theft compartment for safety. Check the list of products covering week 22.

Motorola Moto Z4 Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 OLED display, 1,000,000 : 1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB

Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera with Dual LED flash

25MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3600mAh battery OPPO Reno Z Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4035mAh battery Meizu 16Xs Key Specs

6.2-inch (1080 × 2232 pixels) Full HD+ 18.6:9 Super AMOLED On-Cell display with 430nit brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

Dual SIM

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Flyme OS 7

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Echo Show 5 Key Specs

Alexa can show you more : Smart display with 5.5" screen and full sound, ready to provide you entertainment, help manage your day better and connect you to friends and family - just ask and Alexa will respond instantly.

Video and music entertainment : Ask Alexa to show your favourite TV shows on Amazon Prime Video or stream music videos from Hungama Music. Enjoy music from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana, Hungama. Keep your kids entertained with skills like Chu Chu TV, Chhota Bheem and more.

Manage your day better : Ask Alexa to help you manage your busy life by setting reminders and timers. Watch the latest news or get weather updates while you are rushing through your daily chores.

Makes your home smart : Use your voice to control compatible smart devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you the kid's room or dim the bedroom lights or switch on the AC.

Video calling : Call friends and family who have the Alexa app, an Echo device with a screen, or Skype. Use drop-in feature to check on your kids or parents - just like an intercom.

Personalize it : Use your Facebook photos to customize the home screen. Create morning routines to start your day. Xiaomi Mi Business Casual Backpack Key Specs

21 liters capacity offering ample room for all your essentials including large laptops

Styled in black and gray hues with a textured exterior, this backpack is prefect for the classy professional.

Features extra padded shoulder strap, padded mesh back and cushioned laptop support for optimal comfort and breathability.

IPX4 Waterproof coating for all weather conditions.

Rear trolley harness makes commute easy.

Hidden anti-theft pocket, Elastic pocket for water bottles

Made of durable 600D polyester Vivo Y15 2019 Key Specs

6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery RedmiBook 14 Key Specs

14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display, 178° wide viewing angle, 250 nits brightness

1.8GHz Intel Core i7-8565U (8MB L3 Cache, up to 4.6GHz) / 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8265U processor (6M Cache, up to 3.9GHz)

2GB GDDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics

8G DDR4 2133MHz RAM, 256GB / 512GB SATA SSD storage

Windows 10

WiFi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0

3.5mm headphone / microphone jack, Realtek ALC256M , 2x 1.5W speakers, DTS audio

46W battery with fast charging, up to 10h battery life OPPO Reno Standard Edition Key Specs

6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 430 nits brightness, 97% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging OPPO Reno 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom Edition Key Specs

6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Dual SIM

48MP rear camera +13MP + 8MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4065mAh (typical) battery Redmi K20 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi 7A Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Redmi K20 Pro Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Black Shark 2 Key Specs

6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 12MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Vivo Z5x Key Specs

6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) battery