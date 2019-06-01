Just In
- 3 min ago OnePlus 7 Is The Most Affordable Phone In India With Netflix HDR Playback Support
- 8 min ago Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Leaked Renders —Color Display, AI Support And More
- 38 min ago Nokia BH-705 True Wireless Sale – Available With Rs. 3,500 Discount On Amazon
- 43 min ago Flipkart Days Sale: Offers on Best Laptops
Don't Miss
- News 11 ministers in Modi government are in age group of 41 to 50 years
- Finance Buying Health Insurance: Here's How You Need To Determine Your Real Need
- Movies WAR OF WORDS! Mouni Roy WALKS OUT Of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan; Makers SLAM Her
- Education Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Check The Result Date And Links
- Automobiles 2019 Yamaha R15 MotoGP Edition To Be Launched Soon — Baby MotoGP Replica Coming Up!
- Sports Head-to-head: South Africa have not beaten New Zealand in World Cup since 1999; Trail 2-5
- Lifestyle 10 Simple Hairstyles For College Girls
- Travel Experience The Royal Reminiscence Of Bygone Era In Palanpur, Gujarat
Week 22, 2019 launch roundup: Moto Z4, Redmi K20 Pro, OPPO Reno Zoom, Redmi 7A and more
The week number 22, 2019 has so far come out to be surprising due to a couple of newly launched devices and gadgets. The entire summary has been mentioned as an index at the bottom of the story. Surprisingly, a few wares of the last week also add up to the list. These products will greatly leave you admired.
The devices in the listed sport a primary rear sensor of a 48MP that offers the best photography scenario. They sport HDR imaging, which adds a plus factor to the snapped images. Some of the handsets are backed with up to a massive 5000 mAh battery which refills up to the brim due to the onboard presence of quick charging technology.
The gadgets also will offer the same remarkable experience as that of handsets. You can see an iPod from Apple which sports 7th gen Home button, offering 7th generation based robust performance. The backpack from Mi can also be looked which comes with IPX4 waterproof coating and a secret anti-theft compartment for safety. Check the list of products covering week 22.
Motorola Moto Z4
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 OLED display, 1,000,000 : 1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera with Dual LED flash
- 25MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh battery
OPPO Reno Z
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 AMOLED HDR display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P90 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GM 9446 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4035mAh battery
Meizu 16Xs
- 6.2-inch (1080 × 2232 pixels) Full HD+ 18.6:9 Super AMOLED On-Cell display with 430nit brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Flyme OS 7
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Echo Show 5
Key Specs
- Alexa can show you more : Smart display with 5.5" screen and full sound, ready to provide you entertainment, help manage your day better and connect you to friends and family - just ask and Alexa will respond instantly.
- Video and music entertainment : Ask Alexa to show your favourite TV shows on Amazon Prime Video or stream music videos from Hungama Music. Enjoy music from Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, Gaana, Hungama. Keep your kids entertained with skills like Chu Chu TV, Chhota Bheem and more.
- Manage your day better : Ask Alexa to help you manage your busy life by setting reminders and timers. Watch the latest news or get weather updates while you are rushing through your daily chores.
- Makes your home smart : Use your voice to control compatible smart devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you the kid's room or dim the bedroom lights or switch on the AC.
- Video calling : Call friends and family who have the Alexa app, an Echo device with a screen, or Skype. Use drop-in feature to check on your kids or parents - just like an intercom.
- Personalize it : Use your Facebook photos to customize the home screen. Create morning routines to start your day.
Xiaomi Mi Business Casual Backpack
Key Specs
- 21 liters capacity offering ample room for all your essentials including large laptops
- Styled in black and gray hues with a textured exterior, this backpack is prefect for the classy professional.
- Features extra padded shoulder strap, padded mesh back and cushioned laptop support for optimal comfort and breathability.
- IPX4 Waterproof coating for all weather conditions.
- Rear trolley harness makes commute easy.
- Hidden anti-theft pocket, Elastic pocket for water bottles
- Made of durable 600D polyester
Vivo Y15 2019
Key Specs
- 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+ 19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm Processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 13MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
RedmiBook 14
Key Specs
- 14-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 16:9 display, 178° wide viewing angle, 250 nits brightness
- 1.8GHz Intel Core i7-8565U (8MB L3 Cache, up to 4.6GHz) / 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8265U processor (6M Cache, up to 3.9GHz)
- 2GB GDDR5 NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics
- 8G DDR4 2133MHz RAM, 256GB / 512GB SATA SSD storage
- Windows 10
- WiFi 802.11ac 2×2 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0
- 3.5mm headphone / microphone jack, Realtek ALC256M , 2x 1.5W speakers, DTS audio
- 46W battery with fast charging, up to 10h battery life
OPPO Reno Standard Edition
- 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 430 nits brightness, 97% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging
OPPO Reno 10x Hybrid Optical Zoom Edition
- 6.6-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera +13MP + 8MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4065mAh (typical) battery
Redmi K20
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (Typical) / 3900mAh (Minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) built-in battery
Redmi K20 Pro
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED HDR display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 13MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh(typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Black Shark 2
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Vivo Z5x
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera + 8MP + 2-megapixel camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) battery