Week 9, 2018 launch round-up: LG X4, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Xiaomi Mi TV 4A and more Gadgets

Given that the MWC 2018 tech show got over recently, many companies have announced their devices right now to capture more limelight. Huawei, Oppo and a few other brands did not announce their flagship smartphones at the MWC in Barcelona probably to avoid clashing with the flagship models from Samsung. These companies seem to be in plans to unveil their major models for this year at separate events later this month. Some companies have already launched their devices in just a few days after the tech show. Notably, LG X4 was unveiled by the company a few days back but it is yet to be rolled out globally.

In addition to these, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus flagship smartphones those were announced at the tech show have also been released in the global markets in the past few days. In India, the sale will happen on March 16 while these smartphones are already up for pre-order.

Even Xiaomi has launched the Mi TV 4A smart TV models in two variants - 32-inch and 43-inch in India and have priced them competitively in the country.

Today, we have come up with a slew of launches those have happened this week, the week 9 of this year. Take a look at the same to keep yourself updated.

Nubia N3 Best Price of Numbia N3

Key Specs

6.01-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with nubia UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Dual rear cameras with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Swipe Elite Dual Best Price of Swipe Elite Dual

Key Specs

5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) display with scratch-resistant glass protection

1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

8MP Auto Focus Camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery ASUS ROG Strix GL702ZC gaming laptop Best Price of ASUS ROG Strix GL702ZC

Key Specs

17.3-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 60Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology

3.7GHz AMD Ryzen 7 1700, 8-core 16 multi-threads with 4GB AMD Radeon RX580 graphics with VR support

16GB DDR4 2400MHz SDRAM, 2 x SO-DIMM socket

256GB SATA M.2 SSD and 1TB SATA 7200rpm 2.5 inch HDD, 2-in-1 card reader

Windows 10 Home

WiFi 802.11ac 2×2, Bluetooth 4.1

USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

76Wh battery Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32-inch Best Price of Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32-inch

Key Specs

32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms dynamic response

1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor with 750MHz Mali-450 MP3 GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory

MIUI TV based on Android with PatchWall

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, S/PDIF port

Supports MPEG1/2/4, REAL, H.265, H.264

2 x 10W dome speaker

Stereo, DTS Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 43-inch Best Price of Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 43-inch

Key Specs

43-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms dynamic response

1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor with 750MHz Mali-450 MP3 GPU

2GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM, 8GB internal memory (eMMC 5.1)

MIUI TV based on Android with PatchWall

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), 3 x HDMI 1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 3, Ethernet, S/PDIF port

MPEG1/2/4, REAL,H.265,H.264

2 x 10W dome speaker

Dolby Virtual Surround Sound, Stereo, DTS iBall Slide Brace-XJ Best Price of iBall Slide Brace-XJ

Key Specs

10.1-inch (1280 x 800 Pixels) capacitive multi-touch IPS display

1.3 GHz Octa-Core ARM Cortex A53 processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

8MP AF rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE (Voice calling via Hands-free)

7800mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S9 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9

Key Specs

5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy S9+ Best Price of Samsung Galaxy S9+

Key Specs

6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera

8MP Front Camera

Iris Scanner

Fingerprint

IP68

3500 MAh Battery LG X4 Best Price of LG X4

Key Specs

5.3-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD) IPS display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

8MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor, LG Pay

4G LTE

3000mAh battery

