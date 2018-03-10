Week 9, 2018 launch round-up: LG X4, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Xiaomi Mi TV 4A and more Gadgets

Given that the MWC 2018 tech show got over recently, many companies have announced their devices right now to capture more limelight. Huawei, Oppo and a few other brands did not announce their flagship smartphones at the MWC in Barcelona probably to avoid clashing with the flagship models from Samsung. These companies seem to be in plans to unveil their major models for this year at separate events later this month. Some companies have already launched their devices in just a few days after the tech show. Notably, LG X4 was unveiled by the company a few days back but it is yet to be rolled out globally.
In addition to these, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus flagship smartphones those were announced at the tech show have also been released in the global markets in the past few days. In India, the sale will happen on March 16 while these smartphones are already up for pre-order.
Even Xiaomi has launched the Mi TV 4A smart TV models in two variants - 32-inch and 43-inch in India and have priced them competitively in the country.
Today, we have come up with a slew of launches those have happened this week, the week 9 of this year. Take a look at the same to keep yourself updated.
Nubia N3
Key Specs
- 6.01-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with nubia UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Dual rear cameras with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Swipe Elite Dual
Key Specs
- 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) display with scratch-resistant glass protection
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 8MP Auto Focus Camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
ASUS ROG Strix GL702ZC gaming laptop
Key Specs
- 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 60Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology
- 3.7GHz AMD Ryzen 7 1700, 8-core 16 multi-threads with 4GB AMD Radeon RX580 graphics with VR support
- 16GB DDR4 2400MHz SDRAM, 2 x SO-DIMM socket
- 256GB SATA M.2 SSD and 1TB SATA 7200rpm 2.5 inch HDD, 2-in-1 card reader
- Windows 10 Home
- WiFi 802.11ac 2×2, Bluetooth 4.1
- USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C
- 76Wh battery
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 32-inch
Key Specs
- 32-inch (1366×768 pixels) HD LED display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms dynamic response
- 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor with 750MHz Mali-450 MP3 GPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory
- MIUI TV based on Android with PatchWall
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 2, Ethernet, S/PDIF port
- Supports MPEG1/2/4, REAL, H.265, H.264
- 2 x 10W dome speaker
- Stereo, DTS
Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 43-inch
Key Specs
- 43-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with 178-degree viewing angle, 6.5ms dynamic response
- 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor with 750MHz Mali-450 MP3 GPU
- 2GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM, 8GB internal memory (eMMC 5.1)
- MIUI TV based on Android with PatchWall
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), 3 x HDMI 1 contain ARC), AV, USB 2.0 x 3, Ethernet, S/PDIF port
- MPEG1/2/4, REAL,H.265,H.264
- 2 x 10W dome speaker
- Dolby Virtual Surround Sound, Stereo, DTS
iBall Slide Brace-XJ
Key Specs
- 10.1-inch (1280 x 800 Pixels) capacitive multi-touch IPS display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-Core ARM Cortex A53 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- 8MP AF rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE (Voice calling via Hands-free)
- 7800mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S9
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy S9+
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
LG X4
Key Specs
- 5.3-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD) IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor, LG Pay
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
