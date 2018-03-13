Xiaomi Mi 7 leak: Full specs, codename, expected launch date and price

Expected launch date and pricing

Last year, the Xiaomi Mi 6 was launched in April but this year we can expect the Mi 7 to be unveiled in June as the company is prepping to unveil the Mi Mix 2S to the market ahead of its major Mi flagship model. Though there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the launch date of the device, a second-quarter announcement is expected to happen.

Talking about the pricing, we are yet to know the exact pricing of this smartphone and that will happen only when it is unveiled. However, the speculations in the past have tipped that the Mi 7 could be the costliest Mi series smartphone launched ever with a price tag of 3000 yuan (approx. Rs. 31,000). The increase in its pricing is justifiable as the device would arrive with high-end specifications.

Xiaomi Mi 7 codename and benchmark score

Lately, a new smartphone called Xiaomi Dipper surfaced on the Geekbench platform. From the specifications listed in the benchmarking database, it is believed that it could be the Xiaomi Mi 7.

This points out that the Mi 7 could be codenamed Dipper. The specs revealed by benchmark listing includes the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 3GB RAM and Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. If the Xiaomi Dipper makes use of the Snapdragon 845 SoC, then it is clear that it could be a flagship smartphone, which makes us believe that it is the Mi 7.

Also, the benchmark listing reveals the first benchmark scores of the Mi 7. According to the same, the smartphone has scored 2449 points in the single-core test and 8309 points in the multi-core test. These scores are almost on par with those of the Galaxy S9+ with the Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Display notch with IR camera

The smartphone market has witnessed a lot of trends in the past few months and many manufacturers are embracing these trends. Given that the display notch and facial recognition technologies have become mainstream ever since the launch of the Apple iPhone X, several Android OEMs are also coming up with such smartphones. And, Xiaomi is also one of them as it is rumored to implement these in the Mi 7.

Those at XDA Developers have been digging the alleged firmware files of the Xiaomi Mi 7 to reveal some key specifications of the smartphone. From the same, it looks like the Mi 7 will arrive with a cutout at the top of its display as seen on the iPhone X. Along with the display notch, it has also been revealed that the smartphone might arrive with an Infrared camera and a larger battery than the one rumored earlier.

The firmware files also have references to a display notch housing the MIUI Camera, MIUI Settings, and MIUI System UI. The code also shows an MIUI Keyguard app, which is said to be associated with the lock screen and related features. It is said to have a new method called openIRCamera, which is believed to be a Face Unlock kind of feature of MIUI. Eventually, this makes us believe that the Xiaomi Mi 7 might arrive with support for 3D facial scanning similar to Face ID in the iPhone X.

Key specifications of Mi 7

The firmware files do not stop with these claims. These files have also revealed that the Mi 7 might feature an OLED display with the Always-On functionality, a Snapdragon 845 SoC, While the earlier reports have tipped at the use of a 3170mAh battery, the recent leak tips at a larger 3400mAh battery.

A well-known tipster took to Weibo back in February to reveal that the Mi 7 might arrive with an in-display fingerprint sensor as seen on the Vivo X20 UD. He also tipped at the presence of a display notch.

Wireless charging support

Back in January this year, a leaked render of the Mi 7 gave us a clear look at the rear of the smartphone. Looking at the image, we can make out that it is made of glass. This confirms that the smartphone might arrive with support for wireless charging. We also saw Xiaomi become a part of the Wireless Power Consortium in September last year, hinting that it is planning to bring the wireless charging feature to its upcoming models.