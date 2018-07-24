Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (Redmi 6 Pro) vs other Budget smartphones

Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in Spain for a starting price of 179 Euros (Rs 14,990) along with the Xiaomi Mi A2. The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite is an interesting smartphone, which has a unique set of features which are not usually seen on the smartphones which cost Rs 15,000 less. This is also the first global Xiaomi smartphone launch with a notch on top of the display.

However, the company has already confirmed that only the Xiaomi Mi A2 will be launch in India. This means the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite is likely to launch as the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with MIUI operating system instead of stock Android. The only difference between the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite or the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is in terms of OS. The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite offers stock (Android One) OS, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro offers custom MIUI skin from Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite or the Xiaomi Redmi Pro is likely to launch in India at a much lower price tag (Rs 9,999 to Rs 12,999) and, at this price point, the smartphone has to compete against a plethora of devices like Honor 9N, Moto G6 Play, and the Samsung Galaxy J6 Pro and more.

Here is an in-depth comparison between the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite (Redmi 6 Pro) Vs the other budget smartphones available in India.

Motorola Moto G6 Play Best Price of Moto G6 Play

Key specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Turbo charging Samsung Galaxy J6 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J6

Key specs 5.6 Inch HD+ AMOLED Display

1.6GHz Exynos 7 Series Octa-Core Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

3000 MAh Battery Honor 9 Lite Best Price of Honor 9 Lite

Key specs

5.65-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera, PDAF

13MP front-facing camera, secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery (typical) Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018) Best Price of Nokia 6.1 (Nokia 6 2018)

Key specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh built-in battery with fast charging Vivo Y71 Best Price of Vivo Y71

Key specs

6-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3360mAh (typical) / 3285mAh (minimum) battery Huawei P20 Lite Best Price of Huawei P20 Lite

Key specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging Vivo Y83 Best Price of Vivo Y83

Key specs

6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Motorola Moto G6 Best Price of Moto G6

Key specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Honor 7C Best Price of Honor 7C

Key specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Samsung Galaxy J4 Best Price of Samsung Galaxy J4

Key specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Exynos 7570 14nm processor with Mali-T720 MP1

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Honor 7A Best Price of Honor 7A

Key specs

5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery Vivo V9 Youth Best Price of Vivo V9 Youth

Key specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery