65% Indians describe their smartphones as their best friend and companion

According to a new survey by Motorola, approximately 33 percent of people prioritize their smartphones over engaging with people they care about with India standing at the top with 47 percent.

The study was developed in partnership with Nancy Etcoff - an expert in Mind-Brain Behaviour and the Science of Happiness, from Harvard University, said: "We, as a generation, are losing control of our lives."

Over half of the respondents (53 percent) describe their smartphones as their best friend and companion. India tops the chart with 65 percent of the respondents who perceive their phone as their best friend, a study said. Adding that 61 percent people agree that they need a better phone life balance. They want to get the most out of their life when they are not using their phones. India again came on top wherein 64 percent people want help with phone-life balance.

The study also pointed out key problematic smartphone behaviors like Compulsive Checking, Excessive Phone Time and Emotional Overdependence.

It said that approximately 50 percent people agree that they check their phone more often than they would like and nearly 44 percent feel compelled to perpetually check their phones and India figures at the top with 65 percent and 57 percent respectively. Almost 35 percent agree that they are spending too much time using their phones with 44 percent of Gen Z.

India figures at the top with 48 percent and 55 percent respectively. Further to this, 53 percent Indians said that they would be happier if they spent less time on their smartphones. Nearly, 65 percent people panic when they think they have lost their smartphone. "India stands at the top in emotional overdependence of phone with 77 percent of respondents admitting that they panic when they lose their phone," the study said.

Even while not using their smartphones, 46 percent Indians were thinking about using it the next time they get a chance to check their devices.