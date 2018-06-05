Alleged Lenovo Z5 price leaks; to cost a whopping Rs. 1,04,700

Lenovo will be taking the wraps off its next flagship smartphone - the Lenovo Z5 at an event in China in a couple of hours. In the meantime, the alleged pricing of the smartphone has been leaked online via a Chinese e-commerce portal. The leaked pricing tips that the company has got a premium device on the cards for its fans.

As per a listing on China's second largest e-commerce portal JD.com, the Lenovo Z5 will be priced at 9,999 yuan in the country. As per the current exchange rate, this translates to a whopping Rs. 1,04,734.

If this listing turns out to be authentic, then the Lenovo phone will be the most expensive Android flagship launched ever. Previously, there were expectations that it could be priced around Rs. 40,000 in India.

What to expect from Lenovo Z5?

There are several rumors regarding the Lenovo flagship those are making the rounds on the internet. The company's VP Chang Cheng has been the major source of leaks revealing a lot of details about the upcoming device. The smartphone is expected to arrive with a chin as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and it will provide room for the selfie camera, LED flash and proximity sensor.

While a few teased revealed by Cheng tipped at a bezel-less and notch-less display, a recent hands-on image of the smartphone showed the presence of a notch at the top of the display. There are contradictory reports related to the presence of the notch and bottom bezel. But the company's VP teased the device to have the highest screen-to-body ratio ever seen on a smartphone.

Under its hood, the Z5 is speculated to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The device spotted on the Geekbench listing used the Snapdragon 660 SoC. So, there is a chance for it to not be the Z5. The other specifications remain unknown but the teasers have pointed out at the presence of a whopping 4TB of storage space, up to 45 days of standby time, and the ability to last up to 30 minutes even at 0% charge. The device is likely to feature a dual-rear camera module with AI capabilities. Notably, we have seen the portrait and low-light camera samples clicked by the smartphone.

