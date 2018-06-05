ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Alleged Lenovo Z5 price leaks; to cost a whopping Rs. 1,04,700

Lenovo Z5 is likely to be the most expensive Android flagship to be launched ever.

By:

Related Articles

    Lenovo will be taking the wraps off its next flagship smartphone - the Lenovo Z5 at an event in China in a couple of hours. In the meantime, the alleged pricing of the smartphone has been leaked online via a Chinese e-commerce portal. The leaked pricing tips that the company has got a premium device on the cards for its fans.

    Alleged Lenovo Z5 price leaks; to cost a whopping Rs. 1,04,700

    As per a listing on China's second largest e-commerce portal JD.com, the Lenovo Z5 will be priced at 9,999 yuan in the country. As per the current exchange rate, this translates to a whopping Rs. 1,04,734.

    If this listing turns out to be authentic, then the Lenovo phone will be the most expensive Android flagship launched ever. Previously, there were expectations that it could be priced around Rs. 40,000 in India.

    What to expect from Lenovo Z5?

    There are several rumors regarding the Lenovo flagship those are making the rounds on the internet. The company's VP Chang Cheng has been the major source of leaks revealing a lot of details about the upcoming device. The smartphone is expected to arrive with a chin as the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and it will provide room for the selfie camera, LED flash and proximity sensor.

    While a few teased revealed by Cheng tipped at a bezel-less and notch-less display, a recent hands-on image of the smartphone showed the presence of a notch at the top of the display. There are contradictory reports related to the presence of the notch and bottom bezel. But the company's VP teased the device to have the highest screen-to-body ratio ever seen on a smartphone.

    Under its hood, the Z5 is speculated to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The device spotted on the Geekbench listing used the Snapdragon 660 SoC. So, there is a chance for it to not be the Z5. The other specifications remain unknown but the teasers have pointed out at the presence of a whopping 4TB of storage space, up to 45 days of standby time, and the ability to last up to 30 minutes even at 0% charge. The device is likely to feature a dual-rear camera module with AI capabilities. Notably, we have seen the portrait and low-light camera samples clicked by the smartphone.

    Quick Steps to Hide Your Facebook Friend list - GIZBOT

    Via

    Read More About: lenovo lenovo z5 news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 10:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue