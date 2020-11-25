Alleged Redmi Note 10 4G Bags IMDA Certification: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 9 smartphones are just a day away from the official launch. Three different models in the upcoming series will be announced on November 25 in China. Besides the Redmi Note 9 5G and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, the company is also launching a 4G model. The device with M2010J19SC is said to be the 4G model in the upcoming series. Now a new device with a similar model number has been certified.

New Redmi Smartphone Gets Certified

The latest Redmi smartphone to bag IMDA certification carries the M2010J9SG. This indicates the device will be arriving in Indonesia in the coming months. However, the official launch date is unannounced at the moment. While it is clear that the upcoming smartphone will be hitting the global market, the moniker is unspecified.

If the rumors are to bebelieved, then this device will be launching as the Redmi Note 10 in the global market. The device will have standard 4G connectivity support. Tipster Mukul Sharma dropped the hints on this upcoming Redmi smartphone. Just for reference, the recently launched Poco M3 also has a similar model number.

Therefore, it could be a possibility that the smartphone bears the same set of hardware as the Poco M3 and the Redmi Note 9 5G.

Redmi Note 10 4G Rumored Hardware

The Redmi Note 10 4G might feature a 6.53-inch display. It could be an LCD panel that will offer an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The handset is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It is expected to boot on Android 10 OS and come with MIUI 12 interface.

Additionally, the device might feature a triple-lens camera module with a 48MP primary lens. There could also be a pair of 2MP sensors. The selfie camera here is said to be an 8MP sensor. The smartphone might feature a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

Best Mobiles in India