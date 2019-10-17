Just In
Alleged Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Retail Box Image Leaked Online
The last Note series device launched by Xiaomi is the Mi Note 3 back in 2017. Unlike the Mi Note 2, this wasn't launched as a flagship smartphone but as a premium mid-range device. Following the same, Xiaomi did not come up with a successor to the Mi Note 3 in 2018. Earlier this year, the company revealed that the Mi Note and Mi Max series will not get any updates.
Now, it looks like there will be changes in its decision as an upcoming smartphone likely dubbed the Mi Note 10 is said to be on cards. Recently, we came across speculations that the company could be working on a new Note series device and it is believed to be the Mi Note 10. This smartphone was speculated to be launched later this month.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Retail Box
In a recent development, the alleged Mi Note 10 retail box has been leaked online by the Twitter user @TechytMr. The retail box does not divulge the specifications of the Xiaomi device in the making. And, it remains to be seen if this device will be a mid-range smartphone or a flagship device.
However, the previous speculation revealed by a tipster a few days back suggests that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 flagship smartphone could be launched at the end of this month. Until we get to know the specifications of this smartphone, we cannot come to any conclusions. Also, an official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding the Mi Note 10 is awaited for further clarity.
Upcoming Xiaomi Smartphones
Xiaomi is prepping a slew of new smartphones with interesting features including a fast refresh rate of 120Hz, which is seen in gaming smartphones such as Asus ROG Phone II, 5x telephoto lens and up to 50x digital zoom. This latest offering is likely to come with MIUI 11 with a slew of new features. Furthermore, the company is all set to launch the Mi CC9 Pro on October 24. This is the next-generation model to be launched by the company in its CC series, which went official in July.