Apple iOS 14.2 Update Causing Battery Drain, Complain iPhone Users

Apple's latest update is the iOS 14.2 that brings in bug fixes and other updates. However, battery issues seemed to have tagged along with the iOS update. Several iPhone users have complained of battery draining since the iOS 14.2 update, especially on devices like the iPhone 7, iPhone X series, and even the iPhone SE 2020.

Apple iOS 14.2 Update

Several complaints were raised on the Apple Developer Forum and via Reddit posts, and all talked about their iPhone's battery draining after the iOS 14.2 update. Most people have complained that they've noticed a huge battery performance drop. Instances, where a full-charged iPhone reaches 50 percent in just 30 minutes, were also complained about.

When users restarted their iPhones, a surge in the battery percentage was also noticed. What's interesting is that iPhone 12 series users haven't complained of the issue. Only those using slightly older models have reported battery draining problems after updating their iPhone. That said, iPhone 12 series have previously highlighted battery drop problems, but it's unclear if it's related to the iOS 14.2 update.

@Apple @AppleSupport IOS 14.1 excellent battery 🔋 life IOS 14.2 battery 🔋life significantly worse!! Let’s hope IOS 14.3 sorts this issue out and other bug fixes!! — Rubybabes (@Rubybabes007) December 6, 2020

Why Is This Happening?

The reason behind the sudden change in battery performance is unclear. What's more, the issue seems to persist even on iPad. Users who updated to iPadOS 14.2 also reported a similar battery drain. Users of the iPad Pro 2018 model have noticed a sudden drop after updating to the iPadOS 14.2.

It looks like Apple is aware of the situation. But the company hasn't issued any statement or given any clarity on whether the issue would be addressed in the next software update. As noted, the iOS and iPadOS 14.2 updates have brought in a couple of bug fixes and other software improvements.

Should You Update To iOS 14.2?

You might be wondering if you should update your iPhone or iPad after hearing this. In reality, the issue might not affect your device at all. In case you haven't updated your iPhone to iOS 14.2, you can do it by going to Settings > General > Software Update. If you're weary, you can wait for the next iOS update, which could be right around the corner.

