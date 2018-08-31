Asus free service camp in Kerala: No labour charge, 50% discount on parts

People of Kerala have been adversely affected by the floods. Tech companies like Xiaomi, Honor, and Huawei have extended their hands to help the people to get back to their normal life, by repairing water damaged smartphones at a nominal or free of cost. And now, Asus has also come up with a camp, where the company will help the people to repair smartphones and computers at a nominal fee.

Asus will be setting up a camp across the state (on all authorised service centres) to aid users to repair their Asus products. The company has announced 100% off on labour charge, and 50% off on water damaged parts of in-warranty devices. The company will not be charging anything for the actual repair. However, one still has to pay half the amount for the replacement part.

Do note that, the 50% off scheme is only applicable for in-warranty devices. So, if your device is more than a year old (in most cases), then you might have to pay the whole amount. The camp will be held from 30th of August to the 10th of September

Leon Yu, Regional Head for India and South Asia, ASUS said

We understand that such calamities are an Act of God and we stand by the people of Kerala in these times. Kindly accept our empathy and support in the form of a SERVICE CAMP for all the ASUS consumers.

