Asus free service camp in Kerala: No labour charge, 50% discount on parts

This offer is applicable for smartphones, computers, and other peripherals

    People of Kerala have been adversely affected by the floods. Tech companies like Xiaomi, Honor, and Huawei have extended their hands to help the people to get back to their normal life, by repairing water damaged smartphones at a nominal or free of cost. And now, Asus has also come up with a camp, where the company will help the people to repair smartphones and computers at a nominal fee.

    Asus free service camp in Kerala: No labour charge, 50% part discount

    Asus will be setting up a camp across the state (on all authorised service centres) to aid users to repair their Asus products. The company has announced 100% off on labour charge, and 50% off on water damaged parts of in-warranty devices. The company will not be charging anything for the actual repair. However, one still has to pay half the amount for the replacement part.

    Do note that, the 50% off scheme is only applicable for in-warranty devices. So, if your device is more than a year old (in most cases), then you might have to pay the whole amount. The camp will be held from 30th of August to the 10th of September

    Leon Yu, Regional Head for India and South Asia, ASUS said

    We understand that such calamities are an Act of God and we stand by the people of Kerala in these times. Kindly accept our empathy and support in the form of a SERVICE CAMP for all the ASUS consumers.

    List of service centres

    • ASUS Exclusive Service Center

    Ground Floor, SRS Holding, Press Club Road, Swaraj Round, Thrissur 680001 (36.3km)

    Notebook, Desktop PC, All-in-one PCs, PadFone, Eee PC, Eee Box, ZenFone, Wearable, Eee Book, ZenPad

    • Regenersis India Limited

    Axel Services, SECOND FLOOR, GRAND ARCADE BUILDING, MIDDLE HILL, MALAPPURAM-676505 (30.1km)

    Notebook, Desktop PC, All-in-one PCs, Tablet, Eee PC, Eee Box, ZenFone, Eee Book

    • F1 Infosolutions & Services Pvt Ltd

    Ground Floor, SRS Holding, Press Club Road, Swaraj Round, Thrissur (36.3km)

    Notebook, LCD Monitors, Desktop PC, All-in-one PCs, PadFone, Eee PC, Eee Box, Vivo PC, ZenFone, Chromebox, Wearable, Eee Book, ZenPad

    • Regenersis India Limited

    Real Value It Services,#13/709/08, First Floor, Smart Centre,Near Vetinary Hospital, Kokkala,Thrissur -680021 (37.8km)

    Motherboard, Graphic Card

    • Compuage Infocom LTD

    COMPUAGE INFOCOM LTD,12/1027.33, 1ST FLOOR, KK BUILDING,METTUPALAYAM STREET,PALAKKAD-678001 (42.7km)

    Notebook, Desktop PC, All-in-one PCs, PadFone, Eee PC, Eee Box, ZenFone, Eee Book, ZenPad

    • Compuage Infocom LTD

    Compuage Infocom Ltd, GROUND FLOOR, UNITED TOWERS, RAGAVAN THIRUMULPAD ROAD, SOUTH CHALAKUDY, THRISSUR DIST  680307 (61.5km)

    Notebook, Desktop PC, All-in-one PCs, PadFone, Eee PC, Eee Box, ZenFone, Wearable, Eee Book, ZenPad

    • Regenersis India Limited

    Axel Services, No: 5/1507J, First Floor, Meridian Mansion, Above Tvs Showroom, Near Malayala Manorama, Wayanad Road, Calicut -673001 (70.0km)

    Motherboard, Notebook, Graphic Card, Desktop PC, All-in-one PCs, Tablet, Eee PC, Eee Box, ZenFone, Eee Book

    • Rashi Peripherals Pvt. Ltd

    2/1138D,E. 1St Floor ,"Philips Inn"Opp:Eranhipalam Post Office.Wayanad Road,Calicut 673006 (71.2km)

    Motherboard, Graphic Card

    • Rashi Peripherals Pvt. Ltd.

    No. 35, Bharathi Park, 8th Cross, Saibaba Colony, Coimbatore - 641 011, Tamil Nadu (77.1km)

    Optical Storage, Notebook, Networking, Wireless, Multimedia, Audio Cards, Tablet, Eee PC, Eee Book

    • Compuage Infocom Ltd

    Old No.121, New No.4, 7Th Street, Tatabad,Coimbatore - 641012 (77.8km)

    Notebook, Desktop PC, All-in-one PCs, Tablet, PadFone, Eee PC, Eee Box, ZenFone, Ee

    • Regenersis

    Mytech Solutions, Old No : 95 / New No : 85 5th Street Extension (Behind Kalyan),100 Feet Road, Gandhipuram,Coimbatore (78.3km)

    Motherboard, Graphic Card

    • Compuage Infocom Ltd

    Gr. Fl., Plot No: 21, 38/1884, Nr. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gandhi Nagar, Kadavanthara, Cochin - 682020 (97.8km)

    Notebook, Desktop PC, All-in-one PCs, Tablet, PadFone, Eee PC, Eee Box, ZenFone, Eee Book

    • F1 Info Solutions & Services Private Limited

    No CC37/547B, 1st Floor Ezhuthullil Building, Muttathil Lane , Kadavanthra,Cochin -682020 (97.8km)

    Notebook, LCD Monitors, Desktop PC, All-in-one PCs, Tablet, PadFone, Eee PC, Eee Box, Vivo PC, ZenFone, Chromebox, Eee Book

    • Rashi Peripherals Pvt. Ltd

    Bldg/Door No.39/6179 & 6180 Cears Towers Alappat Cross Road, Ravipuram,Cochin 682015 (99.3km)

    Motherboard, Optical Storage, Notebook, Networking, Wireless, Multimedia, Audio Cards, Tablet, Eee PC, Eee Book

    • Regenersis

    DOCTORO FONE SERVICES, Mulavana Building, 2nd Cross, Good Shepherd Road, Kottayam HO, Kottayam - 686001 (142.2km)

    Motherboard, Graphic Card

    • Rashi Peripherals Pvt. Ltd

    House No. 11/765, Sobha Sadanam, Erayilkadavu,, Kottayam 686001 (142.2km)

    Motherboard, Graphic Card

    • Compuage Infocom Ltd

    C-5, 2nd Floor, Kandathil Shopping Complex, Nr. Collectorite Junction, K K Road, Kottayam - 686002 (143.0km)

    Notebook, Desktop PC, All-in-one PCs, Tablet, PadFone, Eee PC, Eee Box, ZenFone, Eee Book

    • Regenersis

    DOCTORO FONE SERVICES,KMC XII/525,GROUND FLOOR,VETTOR BUILDINGS,OPP:HOTEL, ARCADIA,NEAR KSRTC,T.B ROAD,KOTTAYAM (143.2km)

    Motherboard, Graphic Card

    • Compuage Infocom LTD

    "Jasmine Cottage, Building No.SB.7-2024-F-7-6.E, Second Floor,Nr.BSNL office, South Bazar, Kannur -670002 " (150.2km)

    Notebook, Desktop PC, All-in-one PCs, PadFone, Eee PC, Eee Box, ZenFone, Wearable, Eee Book, ZenPad

    • Regenersis India Limited

    Sahar Communications, 1St Floor , Prestige Center, Near Training School, Sub Register Office Road, Kannur -670002 (150.2km)

    Motherboard, Notebook, Graphic Card, Desktop PC, All-in-one PCs, Tablet, Eee PC, Eee Box, ZenFone, Eee Book

    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
