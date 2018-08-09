ENGLISH

Exclusive Fortnite skin for the Galaxy Note 9 users leaked

Here's something exciting for the Fortnite fanatics.

    XDA Developers have managed to extract an early APK file of the Fortnite Mobile installer. Also, a Galaxy-themed skin mined from it looks like it would be an Android exclusive, or even to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The game will first be launched on the Note 9 and will be rolled out to other Android smartphones after 30 days.

    The most obvious give away is that the skin in Galaxy-themed, and isn't available in the game's cash shop. To be precise, the skin will be available in other versions of the game, but not by conventional means. Players on all platforms would be able to see the skin, even if they won't be able to own it.

    This could only mean that the skin could either be won in-game or it might be exclusive, in this case, it's most likely a Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Also, the skin is only for males. A female version might be rolled out in the coming days, but there isn't any word yet.

    The male skin will offer a pair of glowing gloves which matches with the glowing eyes. This will be complemented by the long white hair and an elder god-style beard. Additionally, you'll get the black boots. The skin is a trip off terra firma, with players wearing the stars and night sky on their shirt and pants.

    The player's arms and face also have a celestial texture. There's also a celestial swirl of energy that makes its way around the player in the form of two glowing orbs with trails. The description of the skin says, "Victory is written in the stars."

    To recall, Fortnite Mobile has been available on iOS for quite some time now, but it's still to make its way to the Android platform. It was reported that the game will be a timed exclusive for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The new series of phablet will be launched on August 9, and the game will come pre-installed on the phone, which means it will be released the same day.

