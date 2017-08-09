Exclusive: Lenovo to launch more smartphones by the end of this year: Sudhin Mathur

After launching K6 in December last year, Chinese technology major Lenovo has finally announced its new smartphone today, the K8 Note and now the company is planning to launch more devices by the end of this year.

"This is the ninth launch in just five months as a Lenovo MBG (comprising of Lenovo and Moto-branded smartphones), but that was under Moto and now the Lenovo has started," Sudhin Mathur, Country Head, Lenovo Mobiles Business Group India told Gizbot in an exclusive interaction.

However, he refuses to divulge the numbers of smartphones when asked about the exact number of smartphones the company will launch this year, but according to industry sources, the company is planning to launch three to four smartphones by the end of this year.

"K series or Killer Note series always represent something which is unique, different and always sets different benchmark in the industry but when we conceptualize K7 then we realize that it is not killer enough so it is better to go back that's why we skip a generation and today we have launched K8 which is probably best in the industry," Mathur replied on not launching K7.

The K8 Note comes with a bright 13.97cm (5.5") full HD display protected by Gorilla Glass and with sunlight visibility, it gets a whole new dimension with TheaterMax and Dolby Atmos.

TheaterMax1 allows you to view all the content on your phone on a much larger virtual screen once you put on a VR headset and Dolby Atmos ensures that you get high-quality sound from your device - whether it is the thump of a drum or the buzzing of a bee in a forest. The phone even has a dedicated music key to play/pause music and switch tracks.

The Lenovo K8 Note, which was launched today will be available starting Rs 12,999 for 3GB+32 GB variant and Rs 13,999 for 4GB+64 GB variant and it will be exclusively available on Amazon India from August 18.

