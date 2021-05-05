Google Pixel 4a Price Slashed By Rs. 5,000; Should You Buy Or Wait For Pixel 5a? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google's Pixel is amongst the first names when it comes to premium smartphones. However, the brand has been focusing on the affordable segment as well and launched the Pixel 4a as a mid-range offering for Indian consumers. The device was announced last year in the country featuring a compact design powered by the Snapdragon 730 processor. The company is now ready to launch the Pixel 5a in the country. And to make way for the upcoming Pixel smartphone the company is giving heavy discount on the Pixel 4a. What is the new offer and is it worth investing in the Pixel 4a? Let's find out:

Google Pixel 4A Discount Details

The Google Pixel 4a is available with a discount of as low as Rs. 5,000 in India. The 6GB RAM and 128GB variant of the Pixel 4a was retailing at Rs. 31,999 in the country. However, the device has received a temporary price cut of Rs. 5,000. This discount comes as a part of the Flipkart Big Savings Day sale.

You only can avail this special discount till May 7 at the e-commerce website. Following the price cut, the Pixel 4a can be purchased at Rs. 26,999. If you make the purchase using an HDFC Bank debit card, you will get an additional 10 percent discount.

With this, the device will be available for sale at Rs. 26,500. Notably, the device is also available for sale on Amazon and the 6GB+ 128GB storage variant is retailing there at Rs. 36,250 (at the time of writing). This makes Flipkart offer a hot deal.

Wait For The Pixel 5a Instead?

Before we give out a final verdict on the same, let's have a quick look at the Pixel 4a spec sheet. The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 730 4G processor aided by 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The device ships with the older Android 10 OS, but is lined up to receive the Android 11 update.

The Pixel 4a sports a 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ OLED display with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The 60Hz panel features a punch-hole on the upper left housing an 8MP camera for selfies. The rear panel has a single 12.2MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The device uses a 3,140 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Now, the Pixel 5a is still under development and the features we know are suggested via leaks. Going by the rumours, the Pixel 5a will bring some noticeable upgrades over the Pixel 4a such as a bigger display, multiple camera sensors, and a larger battery setup.

But, as of now, all the features tipped are on papers and the company is yet to give an official nod to the expected hardware. The Pixel 4a retailing at Rs. 26,999 is definitely a good deal and you should grab this deal before it's late.

We agree that waiting for the Pixel 5a would make more sense at the moment, but the launch is still uncertain and with all pandemic situation hitting hard in India, it could be a while before the Pixel 5a see the light of the day.

Best Mobiles in India