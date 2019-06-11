Honor 20 And Honor 20 Pro Launched In India – Price, Specs And Launch Offers News oi-Karan Sharma

Honor has finally launched the two new smartphones in its Honor 20 series - the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro in the country. The smartphone packs a lot and the highlights of the smartphone are its Graphene Cooling Sheet technology which will ensure that your smartphone is always cool, a 32-megapixel front camera and a lot more. Here are details about the smartphone which you don't want to miss before buying them.

Honor 20 Specifications

The Honor 20 comes with a 6.26-inch FHD+ All-View display, with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and 412 PPI. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by a 6GB of RAM with 128GB of onboard storage.

On the optical front, the Honor 20 sports a quad camera setup with the combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor + 16MP 117-degree Ultra Wide Angle lens + 2MP 4cm macro sensor + 2MP camera for depth sensing. Up front, the smartphone houses a 32MP for selfies and video calls.

The Honor 20 is fuelled by a 3750mAh battery with 22.5W Honor SuperCharge fast charging. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Magic UI 2.1.

Honor 20 Pro Specifications

The Honor 20 Pro also comes with the similar screen and processor configuration like the Honor 20, but it will be backed by an 8GB RAM with 256GB storage.

On the camera part, it will also offer a qual camera setup with the combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor + 16MP 117-degree Ultra Wide Angle lens + 8MP telephoto camera + 2MP 4cm macro sensor. Up front, it will also offer the same 32MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Honor 20 Pro packs a bigger 4000mAh battery with 22.5W Honor SuperCharge fast charging and runs on Android 9 Pie on top of Magic UI 2.1.

Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro Price And Offers

If you are interested then you grab the smartphones via Flipkart starting from June 25. The Honor 20 will be available in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue color option for Rs 32,999 and the Honor 20 Pro will be up for grabs soon at Rs 39,999.

Flipkart is also offering the smartphone with no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 5,500 per month along with a 90% buyback guarantee within 90 days. Jio users will also get 2.2TB of free data on purchasing this smartphone.