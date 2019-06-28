ENGLISH

    HONOR 20 Pro, the latest flagship smartphone from HONOR has finally received Google Play Certification, which re-affirms the fact that the HONOR 20 Pro will soon launch in the International markets. It looks like the HONOR 20 Pro will be sold as Nova 5T Pro in some markets.

    HONOR 20 Pro, The Latest HONOR Phone To Get Google Play Certification

     

    The HONOR 20 Pro is the first HONOR smartphone to feature a quad-camera setup, which offers a boast of features, including a dedicated macro lens, which is not generally seen on smartphones.

    HONOR 20 Pro Specifications

    The HONOR 20 Pro has been officially launched in India for Rs. 39,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The smartphone comes with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution with a punch hole display cutout at the top, giving the smartphone an almost bezel-less design.

    The HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC powers the HONOR 20 Pro, which is coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The Kirin 980 is the flagship chipset from Huawei, which is seen on other smartphones like the Huawei P30 Pro, and it does offer CPU and GPU performance similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

    The smartphone has a quad camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, 16 MP ultra wide angle lens, 8 MP telephoto lens, and a 2 MP macro lens, which can be used to take macro shots. At the front, the device has a single 32 MP selfie snapper with support for 1080p video recording capability.

    A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for fast charging via USB type C, and the device does have a dedicated headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI 9.1 skin on top.

    Our View On HONOR 20 Pro

    For the asking price of Rs. 39,999, the HONOR 20 Pro is a great smartphone for smartphone camera enthusiasts and for those who love to own a flagship smartphone by spending a reasonable amount. The HONOR 20 Pro compete against the likes of the Asus 6z and OnePlus 7, and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 8:01 [IST]
