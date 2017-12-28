Honor 7X is a bestseller on Amazon during Christmas sale

The Honor 7X is one of the best mid-range smartphones in the market right now. The device featuring a dual camera setup at its rear is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 32GB variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 64GB variant and is exclusively available via Amazon India.

The smartphone was made available via three flash sales and was sold out within a seconds due to the massive demand for the device among the buyers. Following the same, the company announced that the device will be available for open sale starting from December 23 and extended the same until January 5.

Meanwhile, Honor has announced that the X series smartphones have achieved over 40 million units of sale and it has been claimed that the Honor 7X is the bestseller on Amazon India during the Christmas week sales. The online retailer is providing no cost EMI with select bank credit cards such as HDFC Bank, Citibank and Axis Bank. Also, the brand has tied up with Airtel and offers 90GB of data for the buyers of the Honor 7X and 80% or up to Rs. 300 off on the ebooks on the Kindle app.

Having said that, let's refresh the specifications of the Honor 7X. The smartphone makes use of a 5.93-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage space along with support for expandable storage up to 256GB.

The imaging aspects include dual cameras at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. Check out the camera samples of the Honor 7X from here. The dual camera setup has PDAF, face detection, HDR, and FHD 1080p video recording support. The front-facing camera is an 8MP sensor. The other goodies on board the Honor 7X are 4G LTE, dual SIM support with hybrid SIM card slot and Bluetooth 4.1. A 3340mAh battery powers the smartphone rendering a decent backup to it.