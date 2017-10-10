Honor 8 Pro gets a price cut of Rs. 3,000, now available at Rs 26,999

Honor 8 Pro was launched in India back in July. At the time of the launch, the smartphone was priced at Rs. 29,999.

The Honor 8 Pro's price has just been slashed and it is now being sold at Rs. 26,999. You can purchase the smartphone exclusively on Amazon.in. The offer is valid for both Midnight Black and Navy Blue variants of the smartphone. The Honor 8 Pro is basically an upgraded smartphone over the Honor 8. The Pro model does come with improved features and better specifications.

Talking about its specifications, the Honor 8 Pro comes with a 5.7-inch QHD (1440×2560 pixels) LTPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by the company's in-house Kirin 960 octa-core processor which is paired with 6GB of RAM. The device offers 128GB of internal storage which is further expandable via microSD card.

On the optics front, the Honor 8 Pro flaunts a rear dual camera setup comprising a pair of 12MP sensors. One sensor is RGB, while the sensor is meant for capturing images in Monochrome. The cameras also offer f/2.2 aperture, laser auto-focus, LED flash, and 4K video recording support. At the front, the smartphone houses an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor 8 Pro is backed by a 4000mAh battery. As for software, it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 custom skin on top.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, rear fingerprint sensor, NFC, USB Type-C, 4G LTE support, infrared sensor and Bluetooth 4.2. The smartphone measures 157×77.50×6.97 mm and weighs 184 grams.