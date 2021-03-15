HTC Wildfire E3 With Helio P22 Chipset, Quad Cameras Announced: Can It Revive HTC? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

HTC is making a comeback with a new range of smartphones this year. The company recently rolled out the HTC Wildfire E Lite with Android Go. Now, the new HTC Wildfire E3 has hit select markets. The new HTC smartphone packs a quad-camera setup and draws power from the Helio P22 chipset. But is it enough to compete with other smartphones?

HTC Wildfire E3 Price, Availability

The HTC Wildfire E3 is available in a single 4GB RAM variant in the Russian market, costing EUR 150 (around Rs. 13,000). The smartphone is available in blue and black color options. For now, there is no word on the global availability of the new smartphone.

HTC Wildfire E3 Features

As the name suggests, the HTC Wildfire E3 comes as the successor to the Wildfire E2 that also debuted in the Russian market. One might even spot a couple of similarities on both smartphones. The new HTC Wildfire E3 sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution of 720p. The display includes a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera.

Speaking of cameras, the HTC Wildfire E3 includes a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary shooter. There are an additional 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Users also get to experience the 13MP selfie camera for video calling and other purposes.

Going under the hood, the HTC Wildfire E3 draws power from the Helio P22 chipset paired with 4GB RAM. Buyers get to choose from 64GB and 128GB default storage. There is scope for further memory expansion via a microSD card slot. One of the best features of the Wildfire E3 is that it runs stock Android 10 OS, free of bloatware.

Also, the HTC Wildfire E3 packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Other features include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card slot, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and face unlock support. Packed in a polycarbonate body, the HTC Wildfire E3 measures 165.7 x 76.57 x 8mm and weighs 186 grams.

The HTC brand in the smartphone market has been dying down due to tough competition from Chinese OEMs. Yet, smartphones like the Wildfire E Lite and the Wildfire E3 aim to make a comeback in the aggressive market.

Best Mobiles in India