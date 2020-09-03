Huawei Enjoy 20 5G Series Officially Unveiled: What Are The Key Highlights? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Huawei Enjoy 20 series has finally hit the smartphone space. The latest affordable smartphone series by the company has been announced with the Enjoy 20 and the Enjoy 20 Plus smartphones. Both devices come with 5G network connectivity and have debuted in China.

Huawei Enjoy 20, Enjoy 20 Plus 5G Complete specifications

Let's begin with the standard Huawei Enjoy 5G. The device adorns a 6.6-inch display which has a 20:9 aspect ratio and an HD+ resolution. There is a waterdrop style notch which houses the selfie camera. The notch accommodates an 8MP camera for selfies.

There is a square-shaped setup at the rear which packs four cameras. The device comes with a 13MP primary camera which has an f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP super-wide sensor which has an f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 2MP sensor for depth mapping which has an f/2.2 aperture. Backing the unit is a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 10W charging support.

Now moving to the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, the device will ship with a 6.63-inch FHD+ display which also has an aspect ratio of 20:9. But, there is no notch for the selfie camera. Rather, the device uses a pop-up selfie camera module which has a 16MP sensor.

The device features a 48MP primary rear camera with an f/2.4 aperture, an 8MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Both smartphones run on the same MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. The software is also same, i.e, EMUI 10.1 topped on Android 10 OS. The battery is slightly smaller here at 4,200 mAh. However, it has support for 40W fast charging.

Huawei Enjoy 20 5G, Enjoy 20 Plus 5G Price

The standard Huawei Enjoy 5G is priced at 1,699 Yuan (roughly around Rs. 18,242) for 4GB/128GB storage variant, while the 6GB/128GB model will be retailing at 1,899 Yuan (approx. Rs. 20,378).

On the other hand, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G's 6GB/128GB model will be selling at 2,299 Yuan (Rs. 24,674 approx). The 8GB model will be available for 2,499 Yuan (approx Rs. 26,820). We currently don't know when the company plans to launch both smartphones in the international markets including India.

