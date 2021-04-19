Infinix Hot 10 Play With Helio G35 SoC Officially Announced; Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Infinix has announced a new budget smartphone in India which has arrived in the company's 'Hot' smartphone lineup. The Infinix Hot 10 Play is the latest offering by the company which has joined the affordable smartphone portfolio in the country. The highlights of this device include a big HD+ display and a massive 6,000 mAh battery unit.

Infinix Hot 10 Play Hardware And Software Features

The Infinix Hot 10 Play makes use of the upgraded MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It is worth mentioning that the device has been launched outside India with the Helio G25 processor. The octa-core processor is combined with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device is announced with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. There is also expandable storage support via microSD card.

Upfront, the Infinix Note 10 Play sports a waterdrop notch display that measures 6.82-inches in size. The IPS LCD display features an HD+ screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera with an f/1.8 aperture that also helps with video calling.

The smartphone also features a triple-rear camera module with a 13MP primary sensor with an f/179 aperture and a pair of AI-enabled cameras. Other key features include Android 10 OS topped with XOS interface. The company is expected to update the firmware to Android 11, however, there is no exact timeline available for the same.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play also has a physical fingerprint scanner mounted at the back panel for security. The device also has the Face Unlock Security measure. The handset draws its power from a 6,000 mAH battery unit. It comes with a standard 10W fast charging support.

Infinix Hot 10 Play India Price And Sale Details

The Infinix Hot 10 Play can be purchased at Rs. 8,499. It is the cost of sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The device will be available for sale via Flipkart starting April 26. The color options available will be Purple, Aegean Blue, and Obsidian Black colors.

