Infinix Hot 11 Specifications Leaked Online; 48MP Triple Cameras Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Infinix seems to be launching the successor of the Hot 10 smartphone soon dubbed as the Hot 11 or Hot 12. An Infinix smartphone with model number X689D has received FCC certification. Even, the same model number phone was also spotted on TKDN certification.

According to a report by Tech Arena 24, the upcoming Infinix X689D smartphone will arrive as the Infinix Hot 11 or the Infinix Hot 12. The report further suggests that there is a chance the phone will adopt the Hot 12 moniker as the company had skipped the Infinix Note 9 and jumped to the Note 10.

Infinix Hot 11 Or Hot 12 Expected Features

According to the report, the upcoming handset will get a 6.82-inch dewdrop display. However, there is no info about the display's type, it is expected to be an LCD panel like its predecessor Infinix Hot 10. Under the hood, the device will have the MediaTek MT6769V SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Furthermore, the renders have shown the phone has a diamond pattern on the rear panel and rectangular camera module. The triple rear camera setup will include a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and videos, the device might sport an 8MP shooter at the front.

On the software front, it will run Android 11 OS and a 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the device along with 18W fast charging support. For connectivity, the handset will come with 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and GPS. For security, it will feature a fingerprint sensor at the rear panel.

We can expect to more intel in the coming days. Currently, the brand is prepping up to launch the Infinix Hot 10 Play in India which is slated for April 19. The company also suggested that the Infinix Hot 10 Play will fall between the Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 10,000 price bracket. Besides, the company's CEO Anish Kapoor told Gizbot exclusively that they are planning to bring two 5G smartphones in the second half of this year.

Best Mobiles in India