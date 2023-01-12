Infinix Note 12i 2022 With AMOLED Display Could Launch Soon In India: Specifications, Price News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

The Infinix Note 12i 2022 smartphone went official in the Indonesian market back in September 2022. It is a refreshed version of the original Infinix Note 12i, which was introduced in early 2022. The company is now mulling over launching the device in the Indian market. If reports are to be believed, Infinix might introduce the smartphone this month. In the meantime, let's take a look at its specifications.

Infinix Note 12i 2022: Features, Specifications

The Infinix Note 12i 2022 sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, and a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor. Infinix has equipped it with a 3D 6-layer graphene cooling system for better heat dissipation. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded further by up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

In terms of camera, the Infinix Note 12i 2022 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup at the rear featuring a 50MP primary shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 8MP sensor housed in the waterdrop notch on the display.

Some other noteworthy features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dedicated microSD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, stereo speakers, DTS Audio, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging support. The device runs on XOS 10.6 skin built on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Infinix Note 12i 2022: Price, Availability

The Infinix Note 12i 2022 is priced at 2,299,000 Indonesian rupiah, which translates to around ₹12,500 Indian rupees. It is offered in the Indonesian market in Force Black, Alpine White, and Metaverse Blue colors. Expect it to be priced at around ₹10,000 in the Indian market.

Best Mobiles in India