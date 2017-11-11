Infinix Zero 5 renders, specs and live images hit the web before Nov 14 launch

A few days back, we received an invite from Infinix for a launch event to happen in Dubai on November 14. Transsion Holdings behind the brand Infinix will launch a new smartphone called Infinix Zero 5 at the event.

It was already tipped that the Infinix Zero 5 is likely to be priced below Rs. 20,000 in the Indian market. The device is also said to be made available in the country by the end of this month. From the details those were revealed, it is clear that the brand will jump onto the bandwagon of the bezel-less and dual camera phones with the launch tipping that the upcoming smartphone will have these trending features.

Having said that, we are just a couple of days away from the launch of the Infinix Zero 5 and the complete specifications, press renders and live images of the smartphone have been leaked online. Even the design language of the smartphone has come to light as the renders and images show the device appears to have an 18:9 aspect ratio display the other usual aspects. Also, the leak reveals the presence of a dual camera setup at the rear of the smartphone.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display The Infinix Zero 5 is speculated to boast of a 5.98-inch FHD 1080p display and an aspect ratio of 18:9. This way, the smartphone will be a bezel-less smartphone like many other models in the market. The bezel-less display is said to be topped with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Hardware The Infinix Zero 5 is rumored to employ a 2.6GHz octa-core MediaTek P25 SoC that is coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage capacity. The device is said to feature a microSD card slot that will support up to 128GB of expandable storage space. Dual cameras We already saw that the Infinix Zero 5 will make use of a dual camera setup. The device is said to feature 12MP and 13MP sensors and one is said to be a telephone lens while the other will be a wide-angle lens. The dual camera setup is likely to feature 2x optical zoom. Word has it that this upcoming smartphone's camera can render a performance similar to that of DSLRs. Other specifications Up front, the smartphone is believed to make use of a 16MP selfie camera. Running on Android 7.0 Nougat, the device will get the power from a 4350mAh battery operating under its hood. Price and availability As mentioned above, the Infinix Zero 5 is believed to be priced below Rs. 20,000 and will go on sale in India by the end of this month. It is said to be made available via two leading e-commerce portals in the country. It is expected to be launched in several color variants including gorgeous "Red".

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Via: AndroidPure