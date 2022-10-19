iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE 2022 Available at Massive Discounts; Right Time to Buy? News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

This Diwali, online retailers are offering alluring discounts on iPhones to help buyers upgrade their smartphones. Especially, there are attractive discounts on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE 2022 on e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon. This follows the discount on the iPhone 13, which was available for under Rs. 50,000 but not all buyers could get their hands on the device.

Notably, there are exchange discounts and partner bank offers on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE 2022. This discount comes after the recent Rs. 6,000 price hike on the iPhone SE model. Let's take a look at the discounts on these models on Amazon and Flipkart from here.

Discounts on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE 2022

The iPhone 12 64GB variant is listed for Rs. 47,499 on Amazon India, which is after a 28% price cut as compared to its regular cost of Rs. 65,900. On exchanging an old smartphone, buyers of the device will get a discount of Rs. 12,200. Eventually, the price of the base variant of the iPhone 12 will drop to Rs. 35,299. In addition to this, the online retailer is offering up to Rs. 1,000 discount on using select credit or debit cards for the purchase.

On the other hand, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 12 is available for Rs. 51,990, which is also a 28% price cut from its actual price of Rs. 70,900. There is an exchange discount of up to Rs. 13,400 and an additional up to Rs. 1,000 bank offer. As a result, buyers can get the iPhone 12 128GB variant for Rs. 37,590.

When it comes to the iPhone 12 mini, buyers can get the device priced at Rs. 64,900 at a discounted cost of Rs. 54,900. In addition, there is an exchange discount of up to 13,400 on trading in an old smartphone.

Lastly, the iPhone SE 2022, which got a price hike recently is now available at a discount. The 64GB variant of the smartphone priced at Rs. 49,900 before the price hike is now available for Rs. 47,990 on Flipkart. Besides this, there is an exchange discount of up to Rs. 16,900, which takes its effective price down to Rs. 31,090.

Should You Buy These iPhones?

iPhones always have a niche for themselves in the smartphone market, but many buyers could refrain from purchasing these models for their pricing. Given the alluring offers on these models, it is the right time for those who want to purchase an iPhone and were waiting for a discount. But one has to place an order as soon as possible as the iPhone 13 went out of stock soon after the sale debuted on Flipkart and many users could not get their hands on the device.

