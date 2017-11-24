iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus users reportedly facing 'poor mic' issues during phone calls

It appears like all is not well in Apple's perfect world. The 2017 models of iPhones have faced a fair amount of issues already.

All three models of iPhones run on the latest iOS 11, which has been causing some problem or the other. Now, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users are reporting poor/sensitive mic volume when they are on a call. This is not a good new as the iPhone 8 duo users have previously had some trouble with the GPS. Apparently, many users are now complaining about the poor quality and sensitive mic volume during phone calls.

This issues came to light after an iPhone 8 user started a thread regarding this on Apple's community forums. He bought his device in October, which currently runs on iOS 11.0.2. According to the user, unless he talks directly into the mic, the person on the other end can't hear him.

To quote the KeithJ80, "When making a call if not talking directly into the mic the person on the other end cannot hear me (or my voice volume is drastically lower)."

"This occurs when even slightly moving the phone away from my mouth or rotating the phone slightly up or down," he adds further.

Well, he is not the only one, his father is said to be facing the same issue with his iPhone 8 device. What's more, this "poor mic" issue has appeared in some units of iPhone 7 as well. This implies, it is most likely software related. So an iOS 11 software update should bring a fix for this.