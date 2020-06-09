IQOO 3 Pro With Android 10 OS Shows Up On Geekbench News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO recently unveiled a 5G gaming handset dubbed iQOO 3 for the masses. The company is now expected to bring another gaming smartphone for the masses. A new mystery smartphone by the company has just stopped by the Geekbench. The mobile benchmark database has also shed some light on the hardware of the upcoming iQOO gaming device.

The new iQOO handset has visited Geekbench with the V2024A model number. If the leaks are to be believed, then this device could debut as the iQOO 3 Pro 5G smartphone. As per the Geekbench database, the device will launch with Android 10 OS.

The handset is listed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that has a clock speed of 1.80GHz. While the name of the processor hasn't been revealed, it is being said to be the Snapdragon 865 processor which comes with an integrated model for 5G connectivity.

The listing further reveals an 8GB RAM configuration, but no storage capacity has been mentioned. Also, the device has managed to log 921 points in the single-core test and around 3,291 points in the multi-core tests. No other features have been revealed by the Geekbench listing and it remains to be seen what all differences it will have as compared to the standard iQOO 3 5G.

It seems that iQOO is gradually picking up a pace with smartphone launches. The company has already announced a bunch of game-centric smartphone for the masses. The iQOO Z1 5G is one of the most recent offerings by the Vivo's former sub-brand.

The handset is announced with the MediaTek Helio Dimensity 1000 Plus SoC combined with the Mali-G77 GPU. It was announced with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

Other highlights of this handset are a triple-lens camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Powering it is a 4,500mAh battery unit which comes with support for 44W flash charge support.

