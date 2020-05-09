iQOO Z1 Tipped To Feature Dimensity 1000+ Chipset Dedicated For Gaming News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO has been making a name for itself with a couple of flagship devices like the iQOO Neo 3. More recently, when MediaTek announced the new Dimensity 1000+ chipset, iQOO said it would launch a smartphone with the processor. And now, Weibo has a couple of reports of a new iQOO Z1 smartphone with the Dimensity 1000+ chipset.

Dimensity 1000+ On iQOO Z1

A tipster by the name Digital Chat Station leaked that the iQOO Z1 smartphone is in development with the new chipset. This would make the iQOO Z1 the first handset with the new Dimensity 1000+ SoC. Knowing the chipset of the smartphone gives us an insight into what to expect, however, it should be noted that these are largely speculations and nothing is confirmed yet.

Going into the details, the new MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset is based on similar hardware like the Dimensity 1000 SoC. However, the key difference is that the new chipset will support up to 144Hz refresh rate and also 5G UltraSave.

Expected Features On iQOO Z1

The iQOO Z1 smartphone may feature a 144Hz refresh rate because of the chipset. Looking back, the recently launched iQOO Neo 3 packed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and came with 144Hz display, which further makes the iQOO Z1 to pack the similar 144Hz display.

Besides, the iQOO Z1 is popularized as a gaming smartphone and a high refresh rate is expected on most gaming devices. So far, the tipster noted that the name of the new smartphone and its processor has been leaked, but other specifications remain a mystery.

However, a couple of previous reports had noted a mysterious Vivo smartphone appearing on the Chinese 3C certification website. It was speculated to be the new iQOO Z1. If true, then it could also feature 44W fast charging support that was noted in the certification.

Moreover, the Dimensity 1000+ chipset is a processor dedicated to gaming. It comes with a power-efficient 5G UltraSave modem and is built on a 7nm process. It also includes a couple of premium features like LPDDR4X RAM, HyperEngine 2.0, Bluetooth connectivity with low latency, and Wi-Fi support.

