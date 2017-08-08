Leaked Vivo X20 display panel shows very narrow bezels

While Vivo's XPlay 7 with an under-screen fingerprint scanner is getting all the attention lately, another smartphone from the company is expected to launch soon.

We are talking about the Vivo X20, which is most likely to be a mid-range smartphone. Recently, Slashleaks has posted an image said to be of the Vivo X20. Unfortunately, it has revealed only the front part of the device. So it is impossible to say what the rear panel holds. Well, all we have come to know from the image is that the Vivo X20 will come with really narrow bezels.

The bezels on the sides are almost negligible, while the top and bottom bezels are quite thin as well. As far as the specs are concerned, the LG V30 is expected to come with a 5.5-inch full HD display with the resolution density of 1080p. Under the hood, the smartphone could be powered by a 64-bit, Octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor by Qualcomm.

Paired with the chipset will be 4GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage space. The phone will also offer a microSD card slot to further expand the storage space. The Vivo X20 is expected to launch in the coming weeks.

Vivo is also likely to launch the Vivo X20 Plus along with the Vivo X20. The former is said to feature a larger 6-inch display. As of now, we have no other information about the Vivo X20 Plus. However, since it is Plus variant, its specs should not be too different than the Vivo X20.

Whatever the case maybe, we are hopeful to find more information on both the devices in the following days.