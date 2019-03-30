LG K12+ officially launched with DTS:X Headphone support for Rs 21,000 News oi-Vivek LG K12+ runs on Android 8.1 Oreo

LG has launched a new mid-tier smartphone, the LG K21+ in the South Korean smartphone market. The smartphone looks similar to most of the mid-tier smartphones from LG, and the K12+ closely resembles the LG K40. Here is everything you need to know about the LG K12+.

Price and availability

The LG K12+ will be available in Moroccan Blue, Platinum Gray, and Black colors. The base variant of the smartphone retails in South Korea for R$ 1,199 (Rs 21,000). As of now, there is no information on the launch of the LG K12+ in India.

Specifications

The LG K12+ feature a 5.7-inch HD+ (720p) IPS LCD screen, which is a bit let down considering the price of the smartphone, where almost every other smartphone that costs more than Rs 15,000 will feature a display with at least 1080p or FHD resolution.

The mobile is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, which is a mid-tier Octa-core chipset. The processor is coupled with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Just like LG' premium smartphones, the LG K12+ has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left, just below the volume controls.

The rear panel of the LG K12+ hosts a 16 MP primary camera with a single tone LED flash and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie camera. Both cameras offer AI features and can record 1080p videos @30fps.

The device is fueled by a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port. The device boasts a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack with DTS:X 3D Surround Sound support. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom LG skin on top.

Considering the specs-sheet, the LG K12+ seems like a bit of a let-down in terms of specifications, as most of the smartphones (at least in India), costing upwards of Rs 20,000, offering semi-flagship grade specs-sheet, whereas the LG K12+ features entry-level specifications.

