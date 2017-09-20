LG Q6+ launched in India: Incorporates bezel-less design and nifty other features

LG has just launched a new variant of Q6 in India. Dubbed as Q6+, the new smartphone bears great similarity to the earlier announced smartphone. The only difference is that Q6+ comes with more RAM and inbuilt storage.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Gujral, Chief Marketing Officer- LG Electronics India said, "The new LG Q6+ sets the benchmark in bringing the best of technology at an accessible price point to the consumers in India. Now more than ever, mobile devices are at the center of consumers' lives as they look for a synthesis of usability and best technology and Q6+ is sure to offer them the same."

Besides, the Q6 series is said to come with premium features at a budget-friendly price. As such the LG Q6+ is priced at Rs. 17,990, and the smartphone will go on sale via retail outlets starting Thursday, 21 September. It will be available in Astro Black and Ice Platinum color variants.

Let's have a look at what the smartphone is offering in terms of specifications and other features.

Display, Processors, RAM and Storage LG Q6+ comes with a 5.5-inch FullVision FHD display (1080x2160 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 435 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset offers 64GB of built-in storage, which is further expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. Cameras, Battery and Software In terms of cameras, the smartphone is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera with different modes like Square Camera mode and more. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens. LG Q6+ is backed by a 3000mAh battery and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Apart from these, the smartphone also has a face unlock feature. Other Features The dual-SIM (nano+nano) LG Q6+ offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It measures 142.5x69.3x8.1mm and weighs 149 grams.