LG Stylus 2 Plus Launched in India at Rs 24,450 with Octa Core Processor and 16MP Camera

LG has launched a mid-range stylus smartphone in India today named as LG Stylus 2 Plus. Priced at Rs. 24,450, the smartphone is the successor of LG Stylus 2 and is now ready to hit the Indian shores. It was globally launched last month in June.

LG Stylus 2 Plus - Key Specifications

The new LG Stylus 2 Plus packs a 5.7 inch Full HD (1080p) IPS Quantum display, 1.4GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 4G VoLTE and runs on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow). It has a 16-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front-facing camera, both with a LED flash.

As per company press release, the LG Stylus 2 Plus comes with a stylus pen with nano-coated tip instead of the previous rubber-tipped pen on LG Stylus. The Pen Pop feature toggles a pop-up menu when the stylus is removed to offer shortcuts to Pop Memo and Pop Scanner.

The Pen Keeper prevents the stylus from being misplaced by displaying a pop-up message when the phone is detected as being in motion when the stylus bay is empty.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Gujral, Marketing Head - Mobiles, LG India said, "With the new LG Stylus 2 Plus, consumer experience shall be a delight with some innovative features such as Pen Pop, which shall enable Instant access to all pen functions, Pop Scanner, which shall enable picture editing like never before, Screen-Off Memo, using which users can write Memos on phone screen without the need to wake up the phone, Pen Keeper, that alerts the user when they forget to place the stylus back after use and many more. "

Further, the new smartphone features 3GB RAM, 16GB storage, expandable memory with microSD upto 200GB, 3,000mAh (removable) battery, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and more at a weight of 145 grams.