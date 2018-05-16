LG V35 ThinQ camera and other specifications revealed

LG seems to be prepping up to launch another flagship device. The alleged LG V35 ThinQ is expected to hit the shelves in the second half this year. And, thanks to a leaked spec sheet pertaining to the unannounced phone, we have a clue of what to expect.

The spec sheet seems to corroborate with the previously leaked information. It suggests that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is said to feature a dual camera setup that comprises two 16MP sensors, while an 8MP camera will be placed up front.

The device will sport a 6-inch display with 2880 x 1440 pixel resolution and run Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone will draw power from a 3000mAh battery. The company is expected to introduce the phone later this year. There could be a possibility that the device comes preloaded with Android P.

If LG follows its launch cycle of launching its V series smartphones in the second half, we can expect the device soon. The smartphone won't be a follow up to the V30 and will adopt the ThinQ platform.

Recently, AndroidHeadlines has obtained an official render of the LG V35 ThinQ. According to the report, LG Electronics-made Android smartphone bearing the model number LM-V350EM has been certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission.

The report suggests that the upcoming phone won't be the successor of the V30 or the V30S ThinQ. It will act as a stepping stone between it's 2017 and 2018 V-series launches. LG is also expected to launch the V40 in the second half this year. Compared to the latest G7 ThinQ, the V35 will come with an upgraded display. It is expected to pack a 6-inch OLED panel, doing away with the LCD one.

LG V30 Raspberry Rose Edition Special Unboxing

The fact that the FCC already certified the LG-V350EM is indicative of a summer release. The render also shows AT&T's promotional activities and mentions August 10, with the LG V35 ThinQ possibly launching around that date. Surprisingly, the renders show that the device won't feature the controversial notch on the display. LG's latest flagship G7 ThinQ comes with an iPhone X-like notch.