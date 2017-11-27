M-tech launches new affordable smartphone Eros Plus at Rs. 4,299

Domestic mobile manufacturer M-tech has yet again launched a new affordable 4G VoLTE smartphone in the market. Dubbed as "Eros Plus" the handset is priced at Rs. 4,299.

Meanwhile talking about the new Eros Plus, "The smartphone blends stylish design with high performance and value for money, a combination that makes it unique in its segment," Goutam Kumar Jain, Co-Founder, M-tech Informatics Ltd, said in a statement.

As for the features and specifications, the handset comes with a 5-inch "FVWGA LCD" display with a screen resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. The device is powered by Quad-core, 1.3 GHz processor which is paired with 1 GB of RAM. Eros Plus offers 8GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 64 GB via microSD card.

Eros Plus sports a 5MP rear camera and a Video Graphics Array (VGA) camera on the front. The device is backed by a 2000mAh battery and it runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

The dual-SIM smartphone features connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Bluetooth, MicroUSB 2.0, 3.5mm audio port, GPS, and supports 3G and 2G networks.

The company has said that the smartphone is available across retail outlets and leading e-commerce platforms.

Source: IANS