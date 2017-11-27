Subscribe to Gizbot
MENU

How-To

M-tech launches new affordable smartphone Eros Plus at Rs. 4,299

Written By:

Domestic mobile manufacturer M-tech has yet again launched a new affordable 4G VoLTE smartphone in the market. Dubbed as "Eros Plus" the handset is priced at Rs. 4,299.

M-tech launches new affordable smartphone Eros Plus at Rs. 4,299

Meanwhile talking about the new Eros Plus, "The smartphone blends stylish design with high performance and value for money, a combination that makes it unique in its segment," Goutam Kumar Jain, Co-Founder, M-tech Informatics Ltd, said in a statement.

As for the features and specifications, the handset comes with a 5-inch "FVWGA LCD" display with a screen resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. The device is powered by Quad-core, 1.3 GHz processor which is paired with 1 GB of RAM. Eros Plus offers 8GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 64 GB via microSD card.

Eros Plus sports a 5MP rear camera and a Video Graphics Array (VGA) camera on the front. The device is backed by a 2000mAh battery and it runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

The dual-SIM smartphone features connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Bluetooth, MicroUSB 2.0, 3.5mm audio port, GPS, and supports 3G and 2G networks.

The company has said that the smartphone is available across retail outlets and leading e-commerce platforms.

Source: IANS



Read More About M tech | smartphones | mobiles | news

Story first published: Monday, November 27, 2017, 13:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 27, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll

Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot