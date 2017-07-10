Microsoft could be prepping premium smartphone with AR and VR support

Microsoft Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL were the last ones to be launched by the company. The deal signed between Microsoft and Nokia came to an end late last year and HMD Global took over Nokia to release a slew of Android smartphones.

Since then Microsoft hasn't launched any smartphone though there are rumors that the company is prepping to launch the Surface Phone aka Surface Mobile. There are rumors that the company has axed the Lumia lineup of smartphones as it is focusing on the Surface brand. Now a fresh info has come from Brad Sams (via Softpedia), the executive editor with Thurrott stating that the company is working on a prototype of Windows 10 mobile.

For now, Sams is not clear if it will be a smartphone or tablet that the company is working on. As Microsoft is rumored to foray into the smartphone market with the Surface Phone, it could be working on a premium smartphone.

Smartphone with AR and VR support on cards Notably, the editor also reveals that the mysterious Windows 10 project is headed by Alex Kipman, who is pioneering the HoloLens project. It looks like this smartphone in question could be launched with support for AR and VR capabilities. The upcoming smartphone from the stable of Microsoft will be a premium offering, so we can expect it to be priced expensively. Maybe, this is the company's attempt to convince the other smartphone manufacturers to come up with such smartphones. CShell based smartphone There are speculations that the alleged Microsoft smartphone might run on Windows 10 on ARM tipping that it might be based on CShell. It has to be noted that CShell is not pretty stable right now. So, Microsoft has to do a lot of work before making the same available to the end users. CShell will unify the experience of on various devices from Microsoft. Lately, we saw leaked images of a Windows Phone running CShell. Surface Mobile might be launched in two variants Last month, there were reports that the Microsoft Surface Phone that has been long rumored could be called Surface Mobile. It is was speculated to arrive with two codenames - Surface Peking and Surface Slavonia those could be the two different variants of the device. The reports also pointed out that this smartphone might make use of the Snapdragon 835 SoC.