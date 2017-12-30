Microsoft Windows Phone prototype with Surface Pen support spotted online

Microsoft's Surface Phone is one of the most anticipated products from the company. Lately, we have seen many signs of a mobile device that is being developed by the company.

Of course, regardless of its form factor, a future Microsoft mobile device is unlikely to be powered by Windows 10 operating system. However, many Windows phone fans want the company to add support for a pen. While Microsoft's Surface Pen has been around for a while now, the company has never thought about officially bringing it to the mobile platform.

The Redmond-based software giant could have given tough competition to Samsung and its Note series. What's interesting is that although Microsoft never launched such a product, it worked on a prototype.

Referred to Hapanero, a Lumia 950 with support for the Surface Pen was kind of like the Samsung Galaxy Note phablet. The company had even showcased the product at the Build developer conference in 2015.

And today, we have come across a video that shows a demo with this prototype, revealing how a Windows-based phone with support for Surface Pen would have functioned.

As noted by Windows Latest, if that prototype ever got launched, users could open apps, scroll, and even type on the keyboard with the stylus. As it turned out later, Microsoft would add more advanced functionality to Surface Pen, some of which are now available in PCs running Windows 10.

It is rumored that the company had planned two different versions of the prototype device. One would have featured 1080p display, while the other would have had a 1440p display. However, rest of their specs would have been similar to that of the Lumia 950.

We have embedded the demo video of the prototype down below. Make sure to give it a watch, in case you are interested.