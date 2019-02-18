MIUI 10 stable update for Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones released

Xiaomi has been offering some best affordable smartphones for users all around the globe. Some of the most popular budget Xiaomi smartphones are the Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6 series and some others. The Chinese tech giant is also proactive when it comes to releasing firmware updates for its older smartphones. The company is now rolling out a stable MIUI 10 update for its affordable smartphones from last year, the Redmi Y1 and the Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones.

According to the XDA developers, Xiaomi has now started pushing out the stable version of MIUI 10 global ROM to both the Redmi Y1 and the Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones. The update for both these smartphones can be downloaded from MIUI website. The update for both the Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite is available in fastboot and recovery ROMs and are flashable using the MIUI settings app as well as TWRP respectively. As both the smartphones ship with Android Nougat out-of-the-box, the MIUI 10 update is based on the same Android version, i.e Android 7.1 Nougat.

Xiaomi has not mentioned the changelog of this latest update and currently all of the new features which this update is not known. However, the update is expected to bring gesture-based navigation along with some other new features such as new volume controls, new system sounds, vertically-scrolling recent apps screen, and some others. Besides, we can expect an improved user experience following the latest stable MIUI 10 update on both these smartphones.

To recall, the Redmi Y1 sports a 6.5-inch display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 425 chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. On the other hand, the Redmi Y1 Lite smartphone features a same display panel as the Redmi Y1 but it runs on a Snapdragon 435 chipset which is paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage.