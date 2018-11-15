MIUI 10 update now available for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: what's new?

Xiaomi has been pretty busy with respect to updating its smartphones to MIUI 10. The company has recently released the MIUI 10 update for the Poco F1, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro. And now, the company has finally released the MIUI 10 update for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, which was the best selling smartphone of 2017, where the company sold more than 10 million units of the Redmi Note 4 in 2017.

MIUI 10 for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Download the MIUI 10 for the Redmi Note 4 here

There are two ways of installing the MIUI 10 for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. Users can direct install the OTA update from the updater app, or users can download the recovery update package and then manually flash the update via the Updater app.

As this is a Global stable update, the MIUI 10 update will not wipe the internal storage or the app data of the device.

The MIUI 10 for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is based on Android 7 Nougat, which is a slight bummer, as the Redmi Note 5 with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor has received Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10. However, other than the Android version, the Redmi Note 4 offers all the features of the MIUI 10.

With the MIUI 10 Global Stable firmware, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 now supports bokeh effect with Ai features. Similarly, the Redmi Note 4 also supports gesture-based navigation system, which might not be as effective on the Redmi Note 4, as the smartphone has capacitive navigation keys.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 quick-specs

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1080p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 is the chipset that powers the smartphone with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The mobile has a semi-metal unibody design with plastic antenna caps on the top and the bottom portion of the smartphone for cellular reception. The Redmi Note 4 has a single 12 MP camera on the back and a 5 MP front-facing camera with 1080p video recording.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs on a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with 10W charging with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack and an infrared sensor.