Just In
- 4 min ago Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Poco M2, Poco M3 Pro, Poco C3, Poco X3 Pro, And More
- 38 min ago Get Free AirPods On Purchase Of iPhone 12 Or iPhone 12 Mini; Where To Buy?
- 59 min ago Asus Vivobook K15 OLED Review: Next Big Leap In Budget Laptops
- 1 hr ago Redmi Note 10 Lite With SD720G SoC Launched In India; What's New?
Don't Miss
- Movies Kashmera Shah Miffed With Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja's Statement; Calls The Later Cruel Mother-In-Law
- Finance 2 Stocks To Buy From Infrastructure And Real Estate For Short Term By HDFC Securities
- Travel International Coffee Day 2021: 5 Coffee Plantation Places In India Every Coffee Lover Must Visit
- News Rs 1.17 lakh crore gross GST revenue collected in Sept
- Sports IPL 2021: Bayliss proud of fight shown by Sunrisers Hyderabad in defeat to CSK
- Lifestyle Shiddat: Diana Penty Sets Lehenga Goals With Her Embellished And Yellow Lehenga; Which Attire Did You Like?
- Education AP ICET Results 2021: How To Download AP ICET Result 2021 Rank Card
- Automobiles Five Things You Should Know About XUV700
Motorola Edge 20 Pro With 108MP Camera Launched In India
As expected, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, the current flagship smartphone has been launched in India. It adds to the existing models in the country's Edge series including the standard Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion that went official in August. The notable highlights of the latest offering include a Snapdragon 870 SoC, a triple-camera setup with a 108MP sensor and a 144Hz refresh rate screen.
Motorola Edge 20 Pro Specifications
To detail on its specifications, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro bestows a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with a DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10+ support. The smartphone runs MyUX, which is a near-stock version of Android 11 OS.
Under its hood, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 870 chipset that is clubbed with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. A 4500mAh battery powers the Motorola smartphone from within and comes with support for 30W TurboCharge fast charging.
For imaging, the flagship Motorola smartphone houses a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary ultrawide lens that doubles up as a macro camera, and an OIS-assisted 8MP periscope zoom lens with 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera sensor as well.
With the Ready For feature, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro can be connected to a large TV wirelessly. It is bundled with other specs including dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a dedicated Google Assistant hardware key, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, DisplayPort 1.4 support, Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and rear, and an IP52 rating.
Motorola Edge 20 Pro Price In India
The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is priced at Rs. 36,999 and has been launched in two colors - Midnight Sky and Iridescent Cloud. The handset can be pre-ordered through Flipkart starting from October 3 during the Big Billion Days sale. There will be offers including a 10 percent discount on using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit/debit cards.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,999
-
29,640
-
16,432
-
30,800
-
39,940
-
42,235
-
29,680
-
25,090
-
56,360
-
43,330