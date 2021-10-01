Motorola Edge 20 Pro With 108MP Camera Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As expected, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, the current flagship smartphone has been launched in India. It adds to the existing models in the country's Edge series including the standard Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion that went official in August. The notable highlights of the latest offering include a Snapdragon 870 SoC, a triple-camera setup with a 108MP sensor and a 144Hz refresh rate screen.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Specifications

To detail on its specifications, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro bestows a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with a DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR10+ support. The smartphone runs MyUX, which is a near-stock version of Android 11 OS.

Under its hood, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 870 chipset that is clubbed with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. A 4500mAh battery powers the Motorola smartphone from within and comes with support for 30W TurboCharge fast charging.

For imaging, the flagship Motorola smartphone houses a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary ultrawide lens that doubles up as a macro camera, and an OIS-assisted 8MP periscope zoom lens with 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera sensor as well.

With the Ready For feature, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro can be connected to a large TV wirelessly. It is bundled with other specs including dual SIM support, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a dedicated Google Assistant hardware key, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, DisplayPort 1.4 support, Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and rear, and an IP52 rating.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Price In India

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is priced at Rs. 36,999 and has been launched in two colors - Midnight Sky and Iridescent Cloud. The handset can be pre-ordered through Flipkart starting from October 3 during the Big Billion Days sale. There will be offers including a 10 percent discount on using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit/debit cards.

