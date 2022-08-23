Motorola Edge 30 Ultra To Be India's First 200MP Camera Smartphone News oi-Vivek

Motorola's latest flagship Android smartphone -- the Moto Edge 30 Ultra is all set to hit the subcontinent shores. The company is bringing a true flagship smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and 200MP camera to India. The launch will also earn it the status of India's first 200MP camera smartphone.

According to the latest leaks, the company will launch the Motorola Edge Ultra on September 8, and the smartphone will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 670 GPU. Here are a few more things about the upcoming Motorola flagship smartphone.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra boasts a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution along with a 3D curved finish. The display will have a centered punch hole and an in-display fingerprint sensor just like most modern Android flagships.

The triple camera setup at the back of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will have a 200MP primary wide-angle camera paired with a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens that doubles as a macro lens. On top of that, the phone will also have a 12MP telephoto lens with support for 2x optical zoom.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is said to include a 4,610 mAh battery with support for 125W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. On top of that, the device is also said to support 10W reverse wireless charging, allowing users to recharge accessories like TWS and smartwatches.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be 1st Indian smartphone to feature 200MP camera 📸 launching on 8 September, 2022.

- 200MP rear camera ✅#Moto #Motorola #MotorolaEdge30Ultra pic.twitter.com/zd7VjGrPVU — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 22, 2022

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was recently launched in China as the Motorola X30 Pro with a minimum of 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage for CNY 3,699 or Rs. 44,000. Considering the same, the base model of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to cost around Rs. 45,000, making it one of the most affordable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC-powered smartphones.

Considering the price range, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra will compete against the likes of the OnePlus 10T and the iQOO 9T, powered by the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Again, the differentiating factor on the Moto Edge 30 Ultra will be the stock Android UI, 200MP camera, and wireless charging support.

