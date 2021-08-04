Motorola Edge S Pro To Feature Triple Rear Camera With 50X Digital Zoom; Is It Coming To India? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola had officially introduced its premium mid-range smartphone lineup called the Edge 20. The company has launched this series in the global market with three different models including the Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and the Edge 20 Lite. All three devices are now heading to the Indian market with identical features and designs as the international variant. In the fresh developments, another Edge series smartphone dubbed the Edge S Pro with upgraded camera hardware is likely debuting soon in China.

Motorola Edge S Pro: What All We Know?

Motorola itself has teased the Edge S Pro's existence. The device is slated for an August 5 launch in China. The company has already started sharing teasers of this upcoming Edge series smartphone via the Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

Thanks to the teasers, some of the Moto Edge S Pro's key features have been revealed. And it seems that the Edge S Pro will likely be the rebranded version of the Edge 20 Pro in China. But what makes us speculate that?

The Moto Edge S Pro's official teasers confirm that there will be the Snapdragon 870 processor driving the smartphone. The same chipset has been used to power the Edge 20 Pro. Other common feature revealed by the teasers includes LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The exact configuration details can be expected in the future via benchmark websites and other sources.

The Motorola Edge S Pro's Weibo teaser further reveals a 50x digital zoom camera. This is a clear indication we are looking at a camera centric-premium mid-range smartphone lineup by the Lenovo-backed brand. Just for reference, the Motorola Edge 20 Pro also has 50x digital zoom support with a 108MP primary sensor.

The Motorola Edge S Pro will also likely have the same 108MP triple-camera setup as the Edge 20 Pro. This is another confirmation for the handset to be a rebranded version. Lastly, the device is said to ship with a 144Hz refresh rate display and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Not For The Indian Market?

Since the Motorola Edge S Pro is likely the rebadged Motorola Edge 20 Pro, its India launch might not be on the cards. We would probably see this lineup carry the original Edge 20 moniker in the Indian market. Of course, the remaining two models including the standard Motorola Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Lite would also tag along.

via

Best Mobiles in India