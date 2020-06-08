Motorola One Fusion+ And One Fusion Specifications, Price Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is expected to launch the One Fusion and the One Fusion+ soon. Tipster Evan Blas already revealed information about the unveiling of the two handsets in April. A report last month revealed features of the One Fusion+, as well as hinted that both handsets will be released in June.

Now, a fresh report on the Polish site has revealed the price of One Fusion+ as well as the specifications of the One Fusion.

Motorola One Fusion+ Specifications & Price

In terms of specifications, the One Fusion+ will come with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with notch-less design. The design is similar to the Motorola One Hyper phone which was launched in December 2019. The display will have a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2,340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with up to 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The smartphone will be available in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The One Fusion+ expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery. The device said to be run on Android 10 OS.

For photography, the One Fusion+ is said to pack a quad-camera setup on its back panel. The camera setup will include a 64MP Samsung GW1 main camera. On the front side, it will come with a pop-up selfie camera.

The handset will include a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and a USB-C port for connectivity.

According to the Polish site, the handset will arrive with a price tag of PLN 1,399 (~$356) in Poland.

Motorola One Fusion Specifications

The Motorola One Fusion will have a 6.52-inch display that offers HD+ resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 710 chipset paired with up to 3GB and 6GB RAM. It also will be available in two storage options - 64GB and 128GB.

In terms of optics, it will come with a rear-mounted camera setup which comprises a 48MP Samsung GM1 main sensor, an 8MP lens, a 5MP camera, and another 2MP shooter. It will also include an 8MP front camera.

It is expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery and will be offered black and blue color variants. However, the report does not mention the price of the Motorola One Fusion.

