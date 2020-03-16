ENGLISH

    Motorola Razr (2019) India Launch Today: Expected Price, Live Stream And More

    By
    |

    Motorola is geared up to launch the Motorola Razr (2019) in India today. Unveiled in November last year, the foldable smartphone went on sale for the first time last month in select markets. Now, the device is all set to enter the Indian market today. Notably, it is the reimagined variant of the Moto Razr V3 flip phone launched in the mid-2000s.

    Motorola Razr (2019)
     

    Detailing on the Motorola Razr (2019), the smartphone features a secondary display at the exterior to view notifications and other information when the device is folded. It is a flip phone with a foldable display along with smartphone capabilities.

    Moto Razr (2019) India Launch Details

    Talking about the Motorola Razr (2019), the smartphone is all set to be launched in India at 12:30 PM today. As there are no launch events due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and in an attempt to contain the same, Lenovo will be live streaming the online-only event on its official social media handles. You can catch up with the updates as they unfold via the live stream video below.

    Expected Price In India
     

    When it comes to the expected pricing of the Motorola Razr (2019) in India, the device is priced at $1,500 (approx. Rs. 1,10,900) in the US. And, we can expect a similar pricing in the Indian market.

    Moreover, the Motorola Razr (2019) will be a rival to the other foldable smartphones in the market, especially the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which is the most recent offering. This offering from Samsung is priced at Rs. 1,09,999 in the country.

    Motorola Razr (2019) Specifications

    To recap, the Motorola Razr (2019) bestows a 6.2-inch flexible OLED HD+ primary display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 2.7-inch Quick View secondary display at the top panel for selfies, notifications, and more. There is a single 16MP primary camera that doubles as the selfie camera too in the folded state. It comes with the Night Vision mode too. The notch within the main display houses a 5MP camera sensor.

    The Motorola smartphone runs stock Android 9 Pie and makes use of a Snapdragon 710 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM and a 2510mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The other goodies of the smartphone include eSIM support, NFC, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 and more.

    Read More About: motorola news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 9:57 [IST]
