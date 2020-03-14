ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Listed For Pre-Booking On Amazon

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a new foldable smartphone in the market that has grabbed the attention of many. This new smartphone is touted to arrive with the world's first glass-folding screen. The ultrathin glass is made by the company and makes it look premium despite being durable. It is quite different from the first-generation foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold that was launched last year.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Pre-Booking In India
     

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was launched in India in a single storage variant priced at Rs. 1,09,999. This new foldable smartphone is now available for pre-booking in India. And, the online retailer Amazon India has listed the device for pre-booking in two color options - Black and Purple.

    Going by the Amazon listing, both the color options are priced at Rs. 1,09,999 and the release date is set for March 18. As of now, there is no word regarding the discounts and offers on the Galaxy Z Flip. However, the one thing that is known is that the Galaxy Z Flip buyers can opt for the smartphone exchange offer. So, you can exchange your old phone to purchase the new Galaxy Z Flip and get a discount for the same.

    Previously, the Galaxy Z Flip was let out on pre-booking last month. During the pre-booking sale, the device was sold out and shipments started on February 26. Since then, the production of the Galaxy Z Flip was affected due to the coronavirus outbreak. Notably, the plan shut down its plan in South Korea's Gumi temporarily after an employee was tested positive for COVID-19.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip bestows a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21.9:9 and a resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels. The device is touted to have a dedicated Flex mode and can fold up to 2,00,000 folds. Under its hood, the device is said to get the power from a Snapdragon 855 SoC along with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

    The imaging aspects comprise a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 10MP selfie with f/2.4 aperture. The other goodies of the Galaxy Z Flip include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3300mAh battery with fast-charging support, Android 10, and more.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 9:00 [IST]
