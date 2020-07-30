Mystery Xiaomi Flagship Smartphone Stops By Geekbench; Key Specifications Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Sit Xiaomi might have a new flagship smartphone in the pipeline. The mystery smartphone has paid a visit to the mobile benchmark website, i.e, Geekbench. The name is the device has been unspecified, however, the listing has given us an insight into the hardware. Following are the details:

New Xiaomi Premium Smartphone In The Making?

The alleged Xiaomi smartphone has appeared with the M2007J3SG on Geekbench. As per the listing, the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with eight cores and also a base frequency of 1.80GHz.

While the name of the processor is not revealed, the listed Appolo motherboard suggests it to be the Snapdragon 865 processor. Since this is a flagship device, it could offer a 5G network support as well. Going by the listing, the Xiaomi M2007J3SG will come with 8GB RAM option.

The listing also points at Android 10 OS which is likely to be wrapped around One UI 2.0 skin. The Geekbench listing doesn't reveal the storage capacity, nor the other details such as camera, display, and battery. But, its benchmark scores have been revealed.

The Xiaomi M2007J3SG has managed to log 912 points in the single-core and 3,304 points in the multi-core test. Another leak on Digital Chat Station reveals that this device will come with a 108MP primary camera. No other information is leaked just yet.

It is a possibility that Xiaomi could launch this smartphone under the 'MI' moniker. But that would only be clear if Xiaomi shells out some information on the same or we will have to wait for the rumours. Since the device has already been benchmarked, its appearance on other platforms shouldn't be far.

What would be interesting to see here if the Xiaomi M2007J3SG does arrive with a 108MP primary camera sensor and if the company equips any other unique feature? Also, it can't be said this device will hit the shelves anytime soon and which markets it will arrive first.

via

Best Mobiles in India