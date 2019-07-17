ENGLISH

    New Samsung Galaxy A Series Smartphones Spotted On Bluetooth SIG

    By
    |

    Samsung has been launching the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series smartphones for the past few months to regain the lost market share. Not resting with the achieved laurels, the company appears to be working on more models. Now, it looks like the company is working on two new smartphones in the country.

    New Samsung Galaxy A Series Smartphones Spotted On Bluetooth SIG

     

    Two unannounced Samsung Galaxy A smartphones with the model numbers SM-A561F and SM-A562F have been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance certification database last week. Besides these, another smartphone with the model number SM-A563F_DS was spotted on the Bluetooth Launch Studio website. From the model numbers, we believe that these could be upcoming smartphones in the Galaxy A series.

    New Samsung Galaxy A Series Smartphones

    As per the certification databases, the Samsung SM-A563F_DS spotted on the Bluetooth Launch Studio site confirms that it will arrive with Bluetooth 5.0 LE. The listing does not reveal any other information about this smartphone.

    On the other hand, the Wi-Fi certification listing for the two models shows that the smartphones will run Android 9 Pie. It will arrive with WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac standards. Due to the lack of concrete information about the specifications of these smartphones, we do not have clarity regarding these devices.

    Samsung Galaxy A50s Details

    Recently, details regarding the Samsung Galaxy A50s made to the internet recently, thanks to the AnTuTu listing. It appears to carry the model number SM-A507FN. Having said that, we can the upcoming models that were spotted online to be related to this one. Maybe, these could be variants of the Galaxy A50s in various markets.

    As per existing speculations, the Galaxy A50s is believed to arrive with an Exynos 9610 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. It is likely to be launched with a FHD+ display and run Android 9 Pie topped with Samsung One UI. Besides this, we have already come across reports that Galaxy M30s is on cards. It is said to be an upgraded variant of the Galaxy M30 launched earlier this year.

     

    What We Think About New Samsung Phones

    We get to know that Samsung is working on new models in the Galaxy A series. These new models will arrive with enough features and specifications that will make them compete against the likes of Chinese counterparts.

    samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 11:25 [IST]
