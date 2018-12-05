ENGLISH

Nokia 8.1 global launch today: Watch the live stream here

Nokia 8.1 will be launched in India on December 10.

    Nokia 8.1 is alleged to be the global variant of the Nokia X7, which was launched in China in October. This smartphone is expected to be launched later today at an event in Dubai. In addition to this, we can expect other smartphones such as the Nokia 3.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus to be launched for the European markets. We say so as the invite sent by the company shows three smartphones. The Nokia 2.1 launch is unlikely as the alleged Nokia 2.1 Plus, a refreshed variant is likely in the making.

    Nokia 8.1 global launch today: Watch the live stream here

     

    HMD Global will live stream the event to happen at 7 PM in Dubai (which is 8:30 PM in India). You can stay tuned to the live stream video below to catch the action live from the launch event. We will also come up with the live updates for fans across the world.

    Nokia 8.1 India launch date

    While the global launch is slated for today at the Dubai event, the company has already sent out media invites for a launch event on December 10 in India. Initially, the invites suggested a December 6 launch event but the same was postponed for unknown reasons. We can expect the Nokia 8.1 to be launched in India at the event next week.

    Nokia 8.1 expected price

    Nokia 8.1 is expected to be launched in two variants similar to its Chinese counterpart. We can expect the device to feature either 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space or 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. From the Chinese pricing, we can expect these two variants to be priced around Rs. 22,000 and Rs. 27,000 respectively.

     

    Previously, we saw a massive leak revealing all the key details of the smartphone including renders and specifications. Recently, a promo video of the Nokia 8.1 was leaked showing its key features.

    When it comes to the other models, the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 3.1 Plus are already available in India for Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 11,499 respectively. We will get to know their European pricing at the launch event. However, there is no confirmation from HMD Global that it will launch these three smartphones at the launch event today and these are mere speculations.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 11:13 [IST]
